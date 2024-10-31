A viral video of a woman driving off in an unusual car had the online community entertained

The lady walked straight to her car, got in and made sure to fasten her seatbelt before driving off

Social media users were left rolling on the floor with laughter, taking to the comment feed to share their amusement

A was captured in a video going in a car that looks very small for her height and driving off. Image: @callofmops

A TikTok account that shares captivating content shared a video that soon went viral and attracted millions of views. The video showed a woman driving off in a car, puzzling many social media users.

The clip was shared on the video streaming platform under the user handle @callofmops and attracted 33.1M views, 2.6M likes, and over 40K comments from entertained social media users.

The lady caught in action

The clip shows the tall lady walking towards a kid's mini-car parked on the side of the road, carrying a shopping bag in her hand. She then opens the door and climbs in, buckling up before driving off on the road where big cars drive.

The lady's video draws a lot of comments

Feeling entertained, the comment feed was set alight by people from across the globe who shared funny comments on the feed. Mzansi peeps expressed interest in trying their children's mini cars but were unsure how safe they would be.

User @GoitseoneTshepi added:

"I wanna do this, but I live in South Africa and fear that I’ll come back and the car will be gone😂😂😂."

User @MandyMhlongo commented:

"I can’t even afford this size of a car😭."

User @Alex Mienne

"No mechanic needed, no insurance, no fuel, no maintenance, no stress very demure and very mindful."

User @MrsM gave others ideas, commenting:

"I bought the same car from Temu & I travel everywhere without fear."

User @I'm Efiya35 said

"The roads should get ready for us 😂😂😂😂 am buying a Jeep first thing tomorrow."

Couple buy their son a min car on his birthday

In another Briefly News article, a couple received much praise after taking their son to Automax to collect a mini car they bought for him on his birthday.

The mom-and-dad duo had the car reveal set up, and his son jumped with joy after seeing his ride.

