South African media personality and actor Somizi Mhlongo is known for making fashion statements at the Durban July, and this year was no different. With this year's theme being 'Marvels of Mzansi,' a young man channelled his inner Somizi as he recreated the socialite's look from the 2025 Durban July.

A man in South Africa showcased how he recreated Somizi Mhlongo's iconic Durban July 2025 look. Image: Somizi Mhlongo/Instagram and Ndzudzeni Ratshilumela/Facebook

Source: UGC

The video, which was shared by Ndzudzeni Ratshilumela on Facebook on 7 July 2025, captures the man's bold fashion enthusiasm, which captured the attention of social media users across Mzansi.

Man recreates Somizi’s Durban July 2025 look

Known for his larger-than-life style and theatrical entrances, Somizi once again dominated headlines at this year’s horse racing and fashion extravaganza, and now, someone else is riding the wave of his glamour. The gentleman in the clip wore the brown outfit that the media personality wore at the event and showcased his own twist, resembling Somizi's style.

In a trending TikTok video, the man is seen strutting confidently in a near-identical ensemble to Somizi’s statement look from the prestigious event. From the dramatic headpiece to the flowing couture-inspired gown, no detail was spared. The recreation has been praised by netizens for its accuracy, creativity, and sheer confidence.

Reactions poured in on social media, with users praising the man’s boldness and flair. Somizi, who is no stranger to going viral for his daring style choices, has yet to publicly respond to the tribute. However, fans are already tagging him and urging him to show love to the lookalike.

The 2025 Durban July may be over, but the impact of Somizi’s presence and this fashionable fan’s homage continues to stir excitement in South Africa’s fashion circles. This moment proves once again that Somizi’s influence in Mzansi pop culture remains unmatched.

Watch the video of the man recreating Somizi's Durban July 2025 look below:

SA reacts to man channelling Somizi's Durban July look

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the man recreating Somizi's Durban July 2025 look, saying:

Tshireletso Ke Poppy said:

"It's exactly the same.The resemblance is uncanny."

Gumede Zama added:

"Mara, why would you do this?"

Lungelo Prudence Moyo was amused:

"My stomach hurts from laughing so hard."

Degain Khosa replied:

"I don't know if I should laugh or not."

Tumi Seymour stated:

"You deserve an award."

Lindokuhle Khumalo shared:

"The tattoos and the shoes."

Tiisetso Sharz Sethosa-Vena commented:

"You never disappoint when coming to outfits."

A man in South Africa showcased how he recreated Somizi Mhlongo's iconic Durban July 2025 look. Image: Ndzudzeni Ratshilumela

Source: Facebook

