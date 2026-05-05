A content creator has put a figure on living the soft life in Cape Town, and the number left people with a lot of feelings. TikTok user @timo.hagen posted a video on 3 March 2026. He broke down his monthly expenses in the Mother City. His total was a cool R57,500 every single month.

TikToker @timo.hagen spends close to R60K a month to maintain himself, alone. Images: @timo.hagen

Source: TikTok

Cape Town’s price tag laid bare

The biggest slice of Timohagen’s budget goes straight to rent, at R39,000 a month for his apartment. Food and nutrition come in second, setting him back R12,000 every month. His gym membership adds another R2,000 to the pile.

Getting around the city on Uber costs him roughly R1,500 a month. Everything else, from mobile data to going out, rounds things off at about R3,000. That brings his grand monthly total to R57,500, which works out to around $3,100.

South Africans and international viewers flooded the comments with their thoughts. Some were genuinely impressed that such a lifestyle was even possible in the country. Others were quick to point out that most South Africans earn nowhere near that in a year. The post set off a wider debate about the growing cost of living in Cape Town and who the city is really built for.

See the TikTok clip below:

Social media weighs in

Donnie Nkhoma commented:

“What food are you eating worth R12 000 a month?”

Dino Adrus asked:

“What do you do to make it each month comfortably in Cape Town and still be able to invest?”

Source: Briefly News