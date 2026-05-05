A South African woman dressed in Action SA regalia caused a storm on X after a video went viral showing her using EFF clothing to clean shoes and wipe the floor. The clip, shared by user @Msindazwe with the caption “This is madness,” sent Mzansi into a frenzy on 2 May 2026.

Mzansi did not appreciate what they were seeing. Images: @Msindazwe

Source: Twitter

The video showed the woman making her political loyalties very clear. She used the red EFF gear as if it were nothing more than a dirty rag. South Africans flooded the comments section with strong feelings about what they had just seen.

Political beef taken too far

The deep rivalry between Action SA and the EFF has been simmering for some time. The two parties compete for similar voter bases across the country. That tension has clearly spilt beyond the ballot box and into rallies and political events.

Many people online felt the woman had crossed a serious line. Others backed her move without hesitation, turning the comments section into a battleground of its own. The post racked up over 40,000 views at the time of this report.

See the X post below:

Mzansi weighs in

@LiraSes commented:

“😂 Even a grade 8 class can perform a better improvised drama than this.”

@TheJsethoga wrote:

“That's the behaviour of Action SA nonthinkers. They are very desperate to trend and make headlines using a brand of another opposition party, which is known worldwide more than the ruling ANC.”

@SizakeleMa43649 said:

“They are just doing what they are being paid for.”

@Msindazwe noted:

“Madness from ActionSA.”

Source: Briefly News