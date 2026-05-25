A white groom left guests and the internet speechless at a traditional Limpopo wedding. A video of him dancing to a Sepedi wedding song went viral on Reddit on 4 May 2026. The clip, posted by user isotope_effect, showed the groom fully committed on the dancefloor, no holding back, no hesitation.

Screenshots taken from the video. Images: isotope_effect

Source: UGC

The groom took on Ke Lorile by Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, a beloved Tsa Manyalo hit. Tsa Manyalo is the traditional Sepedi wedding music genre that has become the heartbeat of Limpopo celebrations.

A groom who came prepared

It was clear the groom had put in the work long before the wedding day. His moves were not the awkward shuffle of someone figuring it out. He danced with the kind of confidence that only comes from serious rehearsal.

South Africans flooded the comments with warmth and admiration. Many praised him for embracing his bride’s culture with such genuine enthusiasm. The video quickly gained traction, with Mzansi calling it a beautiful moment of love and unity.

Ke Lorile, released in 2022, is one of Pleasure Tsa Manyalo’s most recognisable wedding tracks. The song is built on the joy, cultural pride, and celebration that define Sepedi weddings across Limpopo.

Watch the video here:

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Source: Briefly News