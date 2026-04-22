“They Wanted To Get Married”: Burgersfort Couple’s Wedding Dance TikTok Clip Melts Mzansi’s Heart
- A Burgersfort couple’s lobola dance pulled over 120,000 TikTok likes and left Mzansi completely obsessed with their beautiful union
- The song playing during their lobola celebration carries a powerful Bapedi message about a woman leaving home to start her new life as a wife
- South Africans flooded the comments section with love and celebrated the Thobejanes as if they were their very own family
A Limpopo couple from Burgersfort have taken South Africa’s heart hostage, and the TikTok is still recovering.
On 20 April 2026, TikToker Potso shared a clip under the username @malepepotsowii capturing the Thobejane lobola celebrations in full swing. The video shows the couple dancing freely while family and friends watched, cheered and filmed every second. By the time this story was reported, the clip had pulled in over 120,000 likes on the platform.
South Africans were not ready for this
The Thobejane lobola celebration had all the ingredients of a Limpopo wedding done right. Music filled the air as the couple moved together with ease. The people around them were not just watching but fully in it with the newlyweds.
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Lobola celebrations in Limpopo have long been known for their energy and community spirit. Families come together, food is prepared, and the music never stops from morning until the last guest leaves. It is not just a transaction between two families but a full cultural event that marks the beginning of a new chapter.
The song that said everything
The couple moved to Laela by Pleasure Tsa Manyalo, one of Limpopo’s most celebrated manyalo artists. The song carries deep cultural weight in the Bapedi tradition, and its message speaks directly to the moment. It tells the story of a woman leaving her family home because the man she loves has chosen her above all others. The lobola is paid, the negotiations are done, and she now belongs to a new home.
See the couple in the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi's heart is melted
Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.
@Temoso Ledwaba commented:
“Now, tell me why I am smiling like a pregnant mosquito? 😁🥺”
@Ray Ray said:
“But love is beautiful, guys.👌”
@koki wrote:
“I like the fact that the crowd gave her space to shine ✨, I love it for her. 🥰”
@RGee🤍 commented:
“This couple really wanted to get married and couldn’t wait for this day. You can easily see that the feeling is mutual. 😍”
@Nokwazi💜 The Psychologist 🤗 noted:
“Guys, can someone help invite me to a Sepedi wedding? I want to experience it, please. 😭🔥 Sepedi weddings are fire. 🔥”
@@Asi_ said:
“The groom is over the moon. ❤️ He loves his wife. 🤞👌”
More articles involving Mzansi wedding
- A mother invited wedding guests to make vows, promoting support for the couple's marriage.
- A couple in Bloemfontein became viral sensations after they took their relationship to the next level.
- A South African woman showed people everything that her foreign husband is doing in preparation for their traditional wedding.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za