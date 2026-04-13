A South African woman showed people everything that her foreign husband is doing in preparation for their traditional wedding

Online users got a glimpse into how much fun the woman has in her relationship as she posted a video of her partner

The clip of the man was a hilarious spectacle as he showed how much effort he was putting into getting married

A post on TikTok gave people a look into a woman's fun relationship. The lady gave people a good idea of how determined her partner is to marry her.

A British man showed his attempt at learning a dance for his wedding. Image: @_percy.lewis_.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the soon-to-be groom preparing for his big day was shared on 11 April 2026. The video of the British man amassed hilarious comments as viewers judged his moves.

In a video on TikTok by @_percy.lewis_ was filming when her British husband was practising for the main dance at the traditional wedding. The man was trying to get a hold of the dance that is typically done at Southern African traditional unions. iStep is usually performed in a large group where everyone moves in sync, and the man was trying to get the steps at the correct timing with the beat. Watch the video:

South Africa jokes about British man's wedding dance

Online users were in stitches over the video of the UK man doing his best to keep up with the South African wedding song. Many questions after watching the man's istep attempt. Read the comments below:

A man from the UK paid lobola for his wife. Image: @_percy.lewis_.

Source: TikTok

M_Wills was amused:

"The body said, where did we agree to this rhythm."

Maybe: Malebo? remarked:

"Chomie, don’t send the letter yet, give him a few more years 😭"

G said: gushed over the two

"I’m guessing this is the 1st practice session, which means you have abt 99 sessions to go, so you're still safe."

kayrise exclaimed:

"Just go sign, babes…. you can dance at your fifth year anniversary celebration."

Binky said:

"To his defence, if it wasn't for the jump, I wouldn't know what he's doing. Keep the jump🤣"

user4337070946156 added:

"I didn't realise that he had started dancing already, until the video ended. 😳"

GO2essentials exclaimed:

"As long as he can’t wait to marry you 😭"

TheAwkwardGymGirl said:

"He started 😂😂😂 I thought he was still checking out the floor."

Ms_Carter🌺 exclaimed:

"Please let him sit the dance part out, sis😭"

ms fyn joked:

"What is the point of the music playing ?😭 he’s not using it."

HLEHLE added to the criticism:

"Postpone the wedding, he needs four years’ practice 😭."

Other Briefly News stories about couples

South Africans were full of jokes after seeing a woman in an interracial relationship bonding with her boyfriend in her neighbourhood.

People were touched by a video of an American woman who told the story of how she met her South African husband, and it was a heartwarming tale.

A pair of lovebirds received a lot of attention in a TikTok video after they shared a video of their humble date.

Source: Briefly News