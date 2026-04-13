A TikTok video showed a woman who was having a special reunion with her sibling

The lady went viral after she showed people the moment that her brother saw her after serving time in prison

Online users were moved by the woman who showed love for the family member

A woman gave people a close look at her experience having a brother who broke the law. The video that the young woman shared received a lot of attention on social media, with 1.7 million views.

A woman shared her brother's prison release in a TikTok video. Image: @anovuyobooi

Source: TikTok

The clip posted on 11 April 2026 left many tongues wagging. People were full of speculation regarding the unconventional family reunion moment.

In a TikTok video by @anovuyobooi posted that she was fetching her brother from prison. The lady captured the moment that her brother stepped out and playfully waved at her. Her brother was carrying a single Woolworths shopping bag, and he was smiling while making his way out. Watch the video of the man getting out of prison below:

South Africa speculates about man's release from prison

Many people in the comments were curious about the way the woman's brother was in jail. Others celebrated that he safely made it out of prison. His sister later appealed to viewers who may be able to help her brother get a job as a truck driver. Read the comments below:

Many South Africans related to the lady caring for her brother after prison. Image: Xiaoyi

Source: UGC

Liya M 💎 was moved:

"Angisabaweli ukfana nawe 😭mine is going to be the first year inside next week."

keke Masite could relate:

"Yo, I hate that place...mine was released yesterday. I told him I don't want to see myself there ever."

Charlene🧸 was also touched:

"Can't wait to fetch my brother yoh iyafa ingane kaMah lapha 😭😭 but kuzolunga one day❤️"

snembally said:

"❤️❤️❤️What a happy moment, God is good all the time."

Shadrack Mokhunoane added:

"Look how happy he is to see you 🥰🥰👌👌👌proud of you, hey"

Amishh said:

"This reminds me of my late brother 😊 I was the one visiting him in prison ♥️they do change ntombi🥰"

#ThabileNdalo shared:

"My brother and I don't have parents...I always do my best to keep us together coz it's only us with no backup 🥰🥰 proud of you dear🔥"

vanessangceba wrote:

"And he knows he's loved, and you will show up for him. I wish I had a brother, Yaz. Please, Mntase, keep showing up for him 🥰"

MamakaMiracle said:

"I bailed both my brothers out in different seasons of their lives, but my older sister wouldn't dare. I was their only hope, but they never broke the law ever again in their lives. Both are married now and living decent lives. Everyone deserves a second chance."

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Source: Briefly News