“Cleaning My Brother’s Blood”: Woman Mourning Late Sibling Scrubs His Accident Scene
- A woman shared the emotional moment she cleaned her brother's accident scene in a heart-wrenching TikTok video
- The video sparked dialogue on grief, privacy, and the role of social media in emotional support
- South African social media users respond with condolences and reflections on loss in the comment section
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A woman named Shalati had the heartbreaking task of cleaning up the road accident scene where her brother, Lawrance Matsimbi, lost his life on 30 March 2026. Her comment section was flooded with messages of condolences.
Shalati shared the clip on her TikTok account on 7 April 2026, showing how she and others had cleaned the tar road by sweeping it with detergents and buckets of water as vehicles drove past.
"Cleaning my brother's blood," she wrote with sadness.
Take a look at the heartbreaking TikTok video below:
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While the grieving sister didn't reveal in-depth details of the accident, she shared a picture of a banged-up taxi and told someone in the comment section:
"The police told me to go to the mortuary to identify my brother’s body."
Grieving sister tugs on South Africans' heartstrings
The viral video of Shalati cleaning the crime scene left several local social media users emotional. Many shared words of comfort, while others wondered why the woman would post such a traumatic experience online.
@ketshegofaditswe7 shared with sincerity:
"May God give your family strength."
@_mbalenhlebambatha commended Lawrance's loved ones, writing:
"The fact that you guys were able to do this, you guys are brave. May your brother's soul rest in peace. Sending love and light to the family."
@mvuleni775 stated in the comment section:
"I just buried my best friend. I know the pain of losing someone very close to your heart."
@bitcoinfan13 told the public:
"I wouldn't even have time to think about taking a video for content."
A stunned @salomenyaku5 commented:
"Yoh, this is a reminder of how recklessly we lose our loved ones on the roads. Let's do better, good people."
@shaimahaugust0 added under the post:
"And someone will say we heal differently, aowa, some things should remain private."
@maveey038 wrote to the online community:
"I hear people saying, 'You post everything.' Guys, people post so they can get hugs from you. You might not understand that TikTok offers better emotional support than therapy."
3 Other stories about people mourning
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a mourning woman's tribute to a deceased man sparked controversy online after it was revealed that he was allegedly married to another woman.
- Early February was a time of mourning for many Randburg residents who heard about the tragic passing of David Sejobe, the beloved MultiChoice security guard remembered for his familiar, comforting presence.
- Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool learners and staff mourned the loss of talented matric athlete Ruben Bezuidenhout, who died after battling a brain tumour. The young sports star left a lasting impression on the Affies community.
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Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za