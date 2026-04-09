A woman shared the emotional moment she cleaned her brother's accident scene in a heart-wrenching TikTok video

The video sparked dialogue on grief, privacy, and the role of social media in emotional support

South African social media users respond with condolences and reflections on loss in the comment section

A woman shared a video of herself and others cleaning her brother's accident scene. Images: @shalatimeisie

Source: TikTok

A woman named Shalati had the heartbreaking task of cleaning up the road accident scene where her brother, Lawrance Matsimbi, lost his life on 30 March 2026. Her comment section was flooded with messages of condolences.

Shalati shared the clip on her TikTok account on 7 April 2026, showing how she and others had cleaned the tar road by sweeping it with detergents and buckets of water as vehicles drove past.

"Cleaning my brother's blood," she wrote with sadness.

Take a look at the heartbreaking TikTok video below:

While the grieving sister didn't reveal in-depth details of the accident, she shared a picture of a banged-up taxi and told someone in the comment section:

"The police told me to go to the mortuary to identify my brother’s body."

The sister shared a picture of the taxi involved in the accident. Image: @shalatimeisie

Source: TikTok

Grieving sister tugs on South Africans' heartstrings

The viral video of Shalati cleaning the crime scene left several local social media users emotional. Many shared words of comfort, while others wondered why the woman would post such a traumatic experience online.

@ketshegofaditswe7 shared with sincerity:

"May God give your family strength."

@_mbalenhlebambatha commended Lawrance's loved ones, writing:

"The fact that you guys were able to do this, you guys are brave. May your brother's soul rest in peace. Sending love and light to the family."

@mvuleni775 stated in the comment section:

"I just buried my best friend. I know the pain of losing someone very close to your heart."

@bitcoinfan13 told the public:

"I wouldn't even have time to think about taking a video for content."

A stunned @salomenyaku5 commented:

"Yoh, this is a reminder of how recklessly we lose our loved ones on the roads. Let's do better, good people."

@shaimahaugust0 added under the post:

"And someone will say we heal differently, aowa, some things should remain private."

@maveey038 wrote to the online community:

"I hear people saying, 'You post everything.' Guys, people post so they can get hugs from you. You might not understand that TikTok offers better emotional support than therapy."

3 Other stories about people mourning

In another article, Briefly News reported that a mourning woman's tribute to a deceased man sparked controversy online after it was revealed that he was allegedly married to another woman.

reported that a mourning woman's tribute to a deceased man sparked controversy online after it was revealed that he was allegedly married to another woman. Early February was a time of mourning for many Randburg residents who heard about the tragic passing of David Sejobe, the beloved MultiChoice security guard remembered for his familiar, comforting presence.

Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool learners and staff mourned the loss of talented matric athlete Ruben Bezuidenhout, who died after battling a brain tumour. The young sports star left a lasting impression on the Affies community.

Source: Briefly News