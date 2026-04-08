The South African Police Service is reportedly searching for a KwaZulu-Natal driver filmed driving and dancing outside his car

An online debate arose, with opinions split on the driver's recklessness and police intervention

Some people were displeased with the man's actions and the passengers hyping him up, while others considered the location of the incident and had no issues

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Law enforcement is on the lookout for a man who drove and danced at the same time. Images: @4Inside_Edge, @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

The South African Police Service is reportedly searching for an alleged reckless driver in KwaZulu-Natal who was seen simultaneously driving and dancing outside the vehicle he was operating. His actions left many South Africans taking sides.

X (formerly Twitter) user Inside Edge shared the clip to his account on 7 April 2026, expressing his dissatisfaction with both the unknown man and the passengers who filmed the driver. While the province in which the incident occurred is known, the exact location remains unknown. However, the clip shows that the man isn't in a residential area, as he drives on an unoccupied dirt road.

Take a look at the X post below:

Dancing driver divides social media users

Given the location of the incident, some members of the online community didn't have a problem with what the motorist had done. However, other internet users condemned his actions and agreed that the police should intervene.

South Africans debated the negligence seen in the video. Image: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels

Source: UGC

@AfrikaMayibuyei wrote in the comment section:

"It’s a rural road with no cars. Let the man have fun."

Inside Edge responded to the X user:

"Whose resources are used for medical or other treatment when something goes wrong?"

@Its_chiefC3v pointed out:

"Eish, life can go from 1 000 to 0."

@NgwaziSk added under the post:

"But this is off-road, people. I see nothing wrong but a bit irresponsible. No need for cops here."

Over on TikTok, @saleemscleaningconcepts commented:

"It may not be on a public road, but it still does not make it right. If there was an accident, would they call public services for help?"

@user5501426605098 questioned the decision to investigate, writing:

"Investigation on an empty gravel road? When are they investigating the money to repair potholes?"

@mrmaapola shared their remarks:

"Only if they can arrest one politician successfully, then they can investigate and look for an innocent guy who took precaution of the fact that there's no one in the road, and they'd just like to be childish."

@judas4242 told the online community:

"In the name of content, people are in trouble."

3 Other stories about reckless driving

In another article, Briefly News reported that a tannie in Cape Town hopped out of her vehicle to confront a taxi driver who was a little too close to her car.

reported that a tannie in Cape Town hopped out of her vehicle to confront a taxi driver who was a little too close to her car. A Nigerian national who was involved in a horrific crash in Sea Point, Cape Town, shared that he was thankful for surviving the incident. He was allegedly speeding at 200km/h in a residential area.

Last year, controversial rapper Shebeshxt was called out for allegedly driving while drunk. He recorded himself racing his car, leading to South Africans calling for police intervention.

Source: Briefly News