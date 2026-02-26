A Cape Town woman gained massive attention after she was filmed confronting a taxi driver on a busy freeway

The video, which was shared on Instagram, showed the woman fuming after the taxi got too close and touched her car

Social media users praised the aunty for her courage, though some warned that the situation could have turned dangerous

A Cape Town woman went viral after she stopped her car to confront a taxi driver. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A local tannie sparked a massive reaction online after she refused to let a reckless driving incident slide in the middle of peak-hour traffic.

The video was shared on Instagram by the account @thefeedcpt on February 25 2026, where it gathered thousands of views and comments from impressed locals.

In the clip, the woman was seen stepping out of her car on a busy freeway to deal with a taxi driver who had cut her off. The incident occurred after a taxi tried to squeeze into the woman’s lane, resulting in contact between the front of her Haval and the rear of the taxi. Disturbed by the accident, the tannie stopped her car in the middle of the road and marched to the taxi driver's window.

The Cape Town freeway confrontation

She was filmed angrily knocking and speaking to the driver, clearly upset by his actions on the road. As the confrontation escalated, Instagram account @thefeedcpt 's clip showed the taxi driver stepping out of his car. Unlike the aggressive reputation associated with the industry, he appeared embarrassed and remorseful while the woman made a phone call.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi loves the feisty tannie

The post attracted massive engagement, with social media users flooding the comments to commend the aunty for her bravery. Many viewers assured her that she did the right thing by standing her ground. Some, however, pointed out the risks involved in road rage. They said that the situation could have turned ugly if she had encountered a more aggressive driver. One user joked that once a woman puts her hand on her waist while angry, it is a sign that you should not mess with her.

Viewers praised the woman's courage but warned that such confrontations can be dangerous. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @ledismama said:

"Good for you, lady. Hope he learns his lesson."

User @kazflanigan added:

"She is very brave."

User @sherrywalklett commented:

"Never mess with a woman when her hand goes onto her hip! Rather just run!"

User @yolanda_in_wonderland joked:

"Why does it look like she’s telling him she’ll have a word with his mother 😂?"

User @jodytreid shared:

"Well, she is lucky the guy is decent enough to get out of his car respectfully and have a conversation."

User @donna_fleur_raw teased:

"Tannie Karen vs a taxi driver is a standoff I didn’t know I needed to see 😂👏."

