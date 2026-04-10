A woman was robbed after a baboon targeted her beach bag and chased her away to gain access to all of her personal belongings

Brave bystanders tried to help the victim by throwing objects at the wild animal, but it remained completely focused on raiding the bag

The primate remained focused on the bag and ignored the shouting crowd while searching for food items that are often hidden inside tourist luggage

A local beachgoer was left in total shock after being robbed by a baboon during a recent outing.

Pictures of a baboon at the beach. Images: Thierry De Ryckel

Source: Facebook

She was forced to abandon her personal belongings after an aggressive baboon targeted her relaxing spot.

This confrontation took place on the sandy shores of a popular Cape Town beach destination. The animal successfully chased the woman away before taking total control of her bag. Several bystanders rushed to assist the victim as the situation quickly became very tense.

The incident unfolded earlier this month during a typical day at the local coast. It showed the persistent challenge of managing wildlife interactions within the busy Western Cape. The animal refused to back down even when the woman tried to protect her items. The situation showed how bold the animals have become in their search for food. No physical injuries were reported despite the violence of the robbery.

Witnesses fail to deter the relentless animal

The Cape Flats Stories Facebook page shared a clip of the robbery on 8 April 2026. This footage shows the animal lunging as people throw various objects to stop it. These efforts did not work, as the primate remained focused on the contents of the woman’s bag. The baboon was completely relentless and ignored the shouts from the gathering beach crowd. It eventually sat down to sift through the bag in front of everyone.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the robbery

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Joseph Claude Malgas commented:

“Where's the Army?”

Felix Finch wrote:

“That situation could've turned extremely bad, especially for the kid that came running up to the animal, because baboons are always fighting for dominance, and it would've seen that boy as a rival and trust me, the kid wouldn't have survived.”

George MacWyne said:

“We've been warned for decades, since the 1970's, that people shouldn’t feed the baboons. But no, it's a big joke. Now the joke's on us.”

Shabeer Essack noted:

“I just make some scary noises and run towards it, they usually drop it and run. My throat pains, though, after making those noises.”

Ryan Roy Crouse said:

Keep an empty 2L cool drink bottle with you. Bang it with your hands as hard as possible. The loud noises chase them off.

Ruwaydah Carelse commented:

“I had a few of these encounters with them. I just let them take the food, but it wasn’t funny when one stole a bag with choc sticks that was meant for the kids at the picnic, he sat there and opened one packet after the other while watching us. I am sure he didn’t sleep at all that night. “

Baboon strolling on a beach. Image: Thierry De Ryckel

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News