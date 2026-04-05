A baboon was caught on camera sitting at a table in Kruger National Park like he owned the place

Baboons are primates that share close roots with humans, which is why they can mimic human behaviour

South Africans lost it in the comments, with jokes flying about how perfect the baboon looked

A gentleman touring a sandy desert. Images: @nombekanawildlife

Source: Facebook

April was a month starting with smiles, as nobody told one baboon he was not at a restaurant. A video posted on 2 April 2026 by @nombekanawildlife, a safari company running private tours in the Kruger National Park, showed a baboon sitting upright on a park bench. The animal had both hands resting flat on the table in front of him. He looked left, looked right, and just sat there. Patient. Unbothered. Waiting. The person filming burst out laughing and said the baboon was waiting to be served.

Why baboons act so much like people

It is easy to laugh, but there is actually a real reason this baboon looked so at home at that table. Baboons are primates and share a close evolutionary history with humans. Their brains are wired for thinking and learning from watching others. Scientists point to something called mirror neurons, which are brain cells that fire both when a baboon does something and when it watches someone else do it. They are built to copy.

In places like Kruger, where baboons regularly cross paths with people, they pick up human habits fast. Primate researchers do note that the behaviour is usually driven by curiosity or survival instead of understanding. But honestly, this baboon's table manners had some people reconsidering. Watch the Facebook clip below:

Kruger baboon has SA in stitches

People came to the comments section on the Facebook page @nombekanawildlife ready to play along:

@Paula Martins said:

"Better behaved than most humans."

@Gary Andre joked:

"My eyesight is not good. I am sure that is a politician."

@Siraaj Jappie added:

"Patiently waiting for the Springboks season to start."

@Adesh Singh Wildlife Photography said:

"It is the food inspector."

@Beth Holder wrote:

"Imagine his surprise if you put an apple in front of him. He will be back every day."

@Belinda Lucille Ackerman added:

"Waiting for his banana milkshake."

@Jeane Grobler said:

"Monkey see, monkey do."

@Amanda Els noted:

"Not one of my family. No tablecloth."

@Marinda Du Plessis pointed out:

"No waiter in sight."

@Louis En Annemarie Linde said:

"I am only human after all."

A baboon is seated at a park bench. Images: @nombekanawildlife

Source: TikTok

More on intense wild animal moments

Briefly News recently reported on a US dad whose squirrel invasion mid-work call had his colleagues convinced something far more serious was going down.

recently reported on a US dad whose squirrel invasion mid-work call had his colleagues convinced something far more serious was going down. A Pretoria student came face-to-face with a troop of monkeys on campus, and what happened had South Africans crying with laughter.

The oldest known video of Cindy the Baboon resurfaced online, and the way South Africans reacted showed just how deeply that little animal had worked her way into people's hearts.

Source: Briefly News