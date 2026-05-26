South African homeowners with unregistered or non-compliant solar systems could face fines, insurance complications and costly corrections

Industry experts warn that solar ownership now requires strict compliance, professional installation records and registration requirements to avoid financial risks

New electricity fee structures and evolving municipal rules mean solar users may face additional costs even while reducing reliance on the national grid

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans who invested in rooftop solar systems to escape load shedding and rising electricity uncertainty could face unexpected financial problems if their installations do not meet regulatory requirements. According to Daily Investor, homeowners with non-compliant or unregistered solar systems are increasingly being exposed to fines, insurance complications and expensive corrective measures.

Solar panel specialists installed solar panels on the rooftop of a multi-family building. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africa’s solar boom accelerated as households searched for alternatives to an unstable power grid. However, industry experts are warning that solar ownership now involves more than simply installing panels and reducing dependence on Eskom. New compliance obligations, registration deadlines and municipal rules are creating financial pressure that some homeowners may not have planned for.

Just Property chief executive Paul Stevens warned that homeowners risk falling into what he described as a ‘solar debt trap’ if they overlook legal and technical requirements tied to solar installations. According to Daily Investor, municipalities and Eskom are preparing to strengthen enforcement around registration rules, with penalties for non-compliant systems reportedly ranging between R6,000 and R30,000 once registration grace periods come to an end in September 2026.

Insurance has also emerged as a growing concern. Stevens explained that insurers increasingly require proof that systems were professionally installed and comply with required safety standards before claims related to theft, fires or storm damage are processed. Missing documentation, such as electrical compliance certificates or approved installation records, could create major complications if homeowners need to claim from insurers.

For people living in estates and sectional title properties, additional legal hurdles may apply. Solar panels installed on roofs that form part of shared property can require body corporate approval before installation. Property owners who bypass these requirements could face orders to remove systems entirely at their own expense.

Poor solar installations and changing grid fees pinch homeowners

Industry concerns also extend to low-cost installers operating outside approved standards. Experts caution that poorly installed systems or non-approved equipment may create safety risks while also preventing homeowners from legally registering their solar infrastructure.

Another challenge facing solar users involves changing electricity pricing structures. Fixed network charges and availability fees mean some households may still pay monthly electricity-related costs even when using little or no power from the national grid.

Property professionals say properly registered solar systems remain valuable and can strengthen property values. However, compliance paperwork and registration requirements are increasingly becoming essential parts of protecting that investment long term.

Solar panel specialists lifted a solar panel onto the rooftop of a multi-family building .. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

3 Other Briefly News stories about solar panels

OUTA says the latest solar regulations are creating unnecessary administrative hurdles for households and businesses.

A decade after a wave of bankruptcies all but wiped out the German solar industry, the sector is looking to reestablish itself in the face of stiff competition from abroad.

Thanks to solar energy, residents of the northern Lebanese village of Toula are finally able to enjoy ice cream again, a treat in a sun-baked country plagued by power cuts.

Source: Briefly News