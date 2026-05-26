JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) stated there is no evidence proving foreign nationals are overcrowding local hospitals. The commission spoke on 26 May 2026 during a tense urgent migration imbizo held to address undocumented migrants following recent community marches in South Africa, the most recent taking place in Vereeniging, Gauteng.

The SAHRC dismissed allegations of overcrowding by foreign nationals in hospitals. Image: Nattrass

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According to eNCA, The SAHRC noted criticisms regarding healthcare challenges but clarified that data collected over three years from the Department of Health confirmed foreign patient numbers remain low. The commission reported that statistics do not confirm foreign nationals occupy the majority of beds in facilities, finding instead that documentation reveals cases of violence, displacement and threats to public safety requiring a coordinated response.

Public calls for SAHRC dissolution

Community members expressed anger toward the organization during the proceedings. Attendees criticized the body for failing to protect South African citizens effectively from immigration challenges. Participants claimed the commission is ineffective. Speakers linked local protest actions to institutional negligence. Calls were made to dismantle the organization completely.

One resident argued that civic operations like Operation Dudula exist because formal institutions neglect their duties. The public maintained that the commission fails to represent citizen interests, rendering the body ineffective. The imbizo concluded with sharp divides between community expectations and commission reports on migration statistics.

March and March calls for mass deportation

In a related article, Briefly News reported that anti-illegal immigration organisation March and March demanded that the government facilitate mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals. The organisation also called on the law to be changed to empower some state institutions to act on illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News