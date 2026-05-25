A Reddit post asking what the world thinks of South Africa went viral in January 2026, drawing hundreds of opinions from people across the globe. Users praised the country’s beauty and diversity but could not ignore its serious crime and corruption problems.

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A picture of the South African flag. Image: Robert 'William' Dixon

Source: Facebook

The post, shared by user Lucajames2309, opened a raw and honest conversation. People who had visited or lived there shared experiences that were hard to argue with.

What the world loves about Mzansi

Cape Town kept coming up as a standout. People raved about the food, the scenery and the warmth of the people they met. Cape Malay cuisine got a special mention, with one user admitting they still missed the flavours years later.

Others remembered South Africa’s post-apartheid era with deep emotion. The country’s spirit of reconciliation left a lasting mark on visitors from that time. Many felt the Rainbow Nation had a real shot at becoming a beacon for the continent.

The wine country also got its moment. South Africa’s world-class wines earned praise alongside its breathtaking landscapes and natural wealth.

But the challenges are real

The praise did not come without heavy asterisks. Corruption, crime and poverty were the most repeated concerns. That tracks with the numbers. South Africa scored just 41 out of 100 on the 2025 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, placing it 81st out of 182 countries.

Five of the ten most dangerous cities in the world in 2025 were also South African, according to WorldAtlas data. One Reddit user summed it up with brutal honesty, saying South Africans themselves describe their country as a place of braais, bribes and crime.

See the post here:

More SA reviews by outsiders

A man from Dallas, Texas, visited South Africa and shared his full review of the trip on TikTok.

A woman travelling in South Africa created content specifically about the food.

A Chinese content creator responded to a South African follower by trying atchaar, pairing it with pap for a full local food experience.

Source: Briefly News