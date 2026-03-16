A woman travelling in South Africa created content specifically about the food

The lady who is discovering South Africa gave people a thorough food review after trying local food

Her video was interesting because she tried some local traditional foods that are staples in many South African households

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman from outside South Africa who is travelling in the country shared her experience. The lady took to social media with her content about South African food.

An American tasted real South African food and shared her thoughts. Image: @kriselleeats

Source: TikTok

South Africans were interested in hearing what a foreign to say about authentic South African food. The video that the lady posted on 13 March 2026 was a hit with many people.

In a video on TikTok, a woman @kriselleeats posted that she had the best food experience in South Africa. The lady tried seven colors which he described as having complex flavours. The woman tried other South African foods, including oxtail, which she described in stunning detail. Watch the video of the woman below:

South Africa applauds US tourist's food review

Many people were happy to see someone try authentic South African food. Online users felt she went out of her way to get a real Mzansi experience. Read people's comments and recommendations for South African food.

South Africans were delighted to see the tourist eating authentic local food. Image: Martin Harvey

Source: UGC

Tobi C was appetised by the food:

"Looks so good and I wish I could try something similar in the US 😅 until I can go to Cape Town myself."

chef | cinnamilk_foodstudio said:

"Hi 🌸 I'm in south africa, I cooked this on Sunday, mine - red wine oxtail, coleslaw, 🥦, beet and butternut with rice. Watching this video and your reaction, got me sooo excited ❤️🥰😂🤭 as if you had my dish saffafrikan."

user89559863 added:

"This is the type of Sunday meal my mother will make for celebration or special occasions … that oxtail is SO GOOD 👍 I’m going to drop the hint with my mom that we need a reason to have this again soon."

Fezile advised:

"How we eat seven colours is to combine everything in your spoon, you are eating one by one. Try the combo the flavours will work so well🥰"

Basil Ngidi remarked:

"Just so you know, the jury's still out on whether it's SEVEN colours or SEVERAL colours. I, for one, am on the SEVEN colours side (like a lot of others South Africans) 😜"

PicnicByAlice cheered:

"Now this is traditional South African food 👌🏾"

Tshidi_Mphela shared:

"There's more to our country besides Cape Town. Western Cape is one of the nine 9 provinces we have. You should try explore the rest."

Other Briefly News stories about Americans

Source: Briefly News