An American man , visiting South Africa, tried some of the snacks he found which are not in the USA

, The man posted the video, and he was excited to share his go-to treats ever since he arrived in the country

South Africans shared their thoughts on the American's video, and they discussed their go-to snacks for most South Africans

An American on TikTok visiting South Africa shared some of these experiences, and he focused on food. The man showed people that he wanted to try snacks in the new country.

An American tasted snacks by global brands but not in the USA. Image: @dellange

Source: TikTok

The video of the man sharing snacks that are only available in South Africa or received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video and suggested ways to eat popular South African snacks.

A video on TikTok @dellange shared that he has fallen in love with many snacks that are only available in South Africa. His first go-to snack was a Milo energy bar, saying that he had never seen it in the United States. The man said he loves it so much that he eats one every morning. He showed Coco Pops and Weetbix as cereals he enjoys. Watch a video of the American eating snacks below:

South Africa discusses American in Mzansi

Many people flooded the comments sharing thoughts on the American man's snacks. Online users admitted they thought he would try classic snacks found in Mzansi tuckshops.

South Africans expected the American man to try street snacks. Image: Hoberman Collection

Source: Getty Images

People also paid attention to the American for wearing an Orlando Pirates jersey. Read viewers' comments about the American in South Africa:

melanin 🖤 applauded the American's outfit:

"You chose the correct jersey. What a beautiful hersey 🏴‍☠️🥺🔥"

Olivia Olly Olivy gushed over the American:

"Because of that t-shirt you gained a follower 🥰"

Cmf 187 added to the Orlando Pirates regalia:

"Let's talk about that skipper you have on. Best team in South Africa."

Tlotlo Neo Seome was impressed:

"Nice shirt😩❤️"

eotraz298 slammed Orlando Pirates fans:

"Horrible t-shirt btw."

Mtn8 & CKnockout Champ'25🏴‍☠️ countered:

"You see that jersey you wearing🔥☠️Best team in SA😮‍💨👊🏿"

Twana🇿🇦💜 shared:

"You chose the correct team baba😍"

Jackie Phamotse gushed:

"The top is all we need to see!!! 🥰"

Andy.Peey cheered for Orlando Pirates:

"Beautiful jersey. Best team in Africa."

Others focused on the snacks the American tasted:

Zubie suggested a way to eat Weetbix

"The Weetbix, open it and put butter and peanut butter in try that."

Itumeleng said:

"Milo is worldwide tf does he mean there aren't any in the USA?"

dancing_with_destraction4 wondered:

"Why expensive ones I thought you talking about kasi snacks like crackers snacks, apple munch,"

