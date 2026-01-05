Global site navigation

“Africa Isn’t Poor”: American Opens Up About African Wealth After Seeing Speed in SA
by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • An American TikToker shared a video explaining why Africa isn't poor after watching IShowSpeed's tour of South Africa
  • The man addressed comments from people saying they thought Africa was all huts
  • South Africans responded to his message, with some pointing out what many don't know about African wealth

A clip went viral.
An American man taking selfies. Images: @titusjames3
An American TikToker, @titusjames3, posted a video on 2 January 2026 about misconceptions about Africa after watching IShowSpeed's South Africa tour. The video had a text overlay that read:

"Africa isn't poor. Here's why IShowSpeed's video proves it."

In the clip, the man said he was watching Speed's livestream and seeing a lot of bots or regular people saying they thought Africa was all huts. He questioned how anyone could think that about a place Europeans took from, pointing out that Europeans took so much from Africa that they even took the people, which is how black Americans exist. He explained that Africa is rich on its own.

Since IShowSpeed has been in South Africa, he's been travelling and experiencing different places and meeting different people, sharing this information on the internet. A lot of people are taking note of what the young streamer is experiencing, and it's changing the perception of people's thoughts on what Africa looks like.

There's a common misconception where a lot of people, especially in America, think that when it comes to Africa, all they're going to see is rural areas, animals everywhere and people living in huts with very undeveloped lifestyles.

The content creator who posted this video tried to explain to people how or why Africa is in the state it's in, and that it's not as they've always thought it would be. IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is currently on his 'Speed Does Africa' tour, which kicked off on 29 December 2025 in Angola.

A clip went viral.
An American man discussing SA. Images: @titusjames3
SA responds to American's message

Social media users flooded the comment section with their thoughts on TikToker @titusjames3's explanation about African wealth.

@Des_fit said:

"I'm a proud South African, my clan is humble, we are peaceful. We believe in unity❤️"

@chawoo asked:

"Name an African country that is a nuclear power and has a space program🤔"

@Orchids wrote:

"Richest square mile in Africa… Sandton, South Africa."

@blingshaka stated:

"There is no Europe without Africa."

@appleuser45576518 added:

"Also. There is nothing wrong with huts. The homeless on the streets of LA would have a mud hut if they could."

@Dove love said:

"The only continent that doesn't have to import any food 🍲 😂"

@BASIQ N wrote:

"Africa is extremely rich, bro ✨️✨️"

Watch the TikTok video below:

