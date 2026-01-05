An American woman shared an emotional video after watching how IShowSpeed was treated during his visit to Angola and South Africa

The woman cried about the love and respect the streamer received on the continent

Social media users responded to her message, with many saying black Americans have no idea how much Africans love them

An American content creator, @caroline_jones_1994, posted a video on 31 December 2025, sharing how she felt about IShowSpeed's trip to Africa. The woman captioned her post:

"@IShowSpeed I love this for him 🙏🏾."

In the video, she explained why she was crying after watching Speed in Angola and South Africa, saying she saw the massive amount of love he received. She mentioned how the way he was treated in Europe was disgusting, but seeing a black man from the United States of African descent go back to the continent and be treated like a human by African people moved her. The woman talked about how African Americans have been taught that Africa is primitive and dangerous, and that Africans don't want them or like them.

She said seeing an African American man with Speed's stature go back to the motherland and be treated with so much respect is what their people fought for when they fought against Jim Crow and segregation.

The woman said she loves the love Speed is getting and the love all African American people are receiving on the continent. She admitted there are issues that need to be worked out, but she's proud and can't wait to visit Africa herself to experience it.

According to Wikipedia, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is an American YouTuber and online streamer. He started gaining attention in 2021 and has become one of the most popular internet personalities in the world. He is seen as a cultural ambassador since his visits to countries often show their cultures to all audiences.

Mzansi responds to the video

Social media users flooded the comment section with their thoughts on TikToker @caroline_jones_1994's emotional reaction to Speed's treatment in South Africa.

@Katleho joked:

"We embraced that man even though he said Nelson Mandela is the president of Jamaica 🇯🇲 ❤️"

@Onikiweyo♥️ wrote:

"South Africa is a very friendly country, not a perfect country, but humanity exists here."

@Barshy_gh said:

"Black Americans have no idea how much we love them."

@Nana Kwabena Boateng stated:

"Speed isn't in Africa, HE IS HOME."

@CapeTown added:

"Give our Tyla as much love as we give Speed."

@EL13LS0N asked:

"Who told y'all we don't like you guys?"

