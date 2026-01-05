Streamer IShowSpeed was recently shown Cyan Boujee as the baddest girl in South Africa

During his trip to South Africa, the famous streamer made efforts to learn more about Mzansi, including its internet celebrities

South African social media users couldn't get over his face when he went through Cyan's Instagram account, which told them everything without him saying anything at all

IShowSpeed was shown Cyan Boujee's pictures. Images: ishowspeed, cyan.boujee24

American streamer IShowSpeed recently visited South Africa and had the opportunity to immerse himself in the culture, showcasing the country to his international supporters.

He landed in Cape Town just before the New Year, where he hosted a massive New Year’s Eve livestream.

During his time in Mzansi, Speed, real name Darren Watkins Jr., visited Johannesburg, where he got to experience the drifting (car spinning) culture at the famous Wheelz N Smoke, alongside comedian Mpho Popps.

On 2 January 2025, Twitter (X) user tumeloditle shared footage from the men's chats inside one of the cars, where Speed could be heard asking about "the baddest girl in South Africa," and Cyan Boujee's name popping up.

"They're saying that Cyan is the baddest girl in South Africa."

This is followed by Speed asking to see the YouTuber's Instagram profile, with help from Popps, who adds a disclaimer that she is "not his cup of tea."

Cyan Boujee became internet famous through her beauty and YouTube vlogs, later transitioning to content creation and gaining millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Her "baddie" status is defined by her lavish lifestyle, DJing career, fashion and influence, and her constant scandals.

IShowSpeed seemingly gushed over Cyan Boujee's Instagram photos. Images: ishowspeed, cyan.boujee24

Speed takes his phone back to find Cyan's profile on the screen; a smirk slowly spreads across his face as he scrolls, clearly impressed by what he sees.

"That's your flavour? You want trouble, my boy," says Popps.

While it's unclear whether Speed ever interacted with Cyan's profile, he later earned her as a follower on Instagram.

His visit to Mzansi formed part of his Speed Does Africa tour, where he does a 28-day journey across 20 African countries. He used the opportunity to also break stereotypes about the country and give the world a clearer picture of South Africa.

His reaction to Cyan Boujee said it all. Fans didn't take long to flood the comments with their thoughts on the streamer’s obvious interest.

Watch IShowSpeed's video below.

Cyan Boujee followed IShowSpeed on Instagram. Image: ishowspeed

Mzansi reacts to IShowSpeed's video about Cyan Boujee

The smirk, the scrolling, and the instant energy shift. Here’s how the comment section reacted to the moment.

Yollzz_D said:

"I see he’s typing. Cyan better reply to that DM!"

ElChubbinho wrote:

"That smirk on his face tells me he hit that follow button expeditiously."

EmbeeMalema was convinced:

"He definitely DMed her."

Vyolw2 laughed:

"His facial expression when he saw her picture."

Brooklyn_Boo posted:

"He couldn’t believe his eyes."

Past_2Present noted:

"Did you notice his face light up when he saw her pictures?"

Mzansi debated whether Cyan Boujee is the "baddest" girl in South Africa. Image: cyan.boujee24

Meanwhile, others debated whether Cyan Boujee was truly "the baddest" in South Africa. Naming the likes of Faith Nketsi and Mihlali Ndamase as top contenders in the baddie debate.

MoLunarTic said:

"Should've looked up Mawhoo instead."

AyandaStevens argued:

"She’s not even in the top 200."

justtnancy_ wrote:

"Well, Faith Nketsi has been around, and the likes of Mihlali wouldn't wanna be involved in all this."

menzimajolah added:

"Faith Nketsi really fell off; her name doesn’t get mentioned anymore."

Cyan Boujee lands in trouble with event promoters

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cyan Boujee's ongoing legal drama with an event promoter.

The YouTuber allegedly failed to pitch for a show she was paid for, leading to a heated standoff between her team and the organisers.

