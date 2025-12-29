Cyan Boujee has reportedly landed in a serious legal mess after failing to fully commit to her event schedule

The YouTuber-turned-DJ allegedly failed to pitch for a show in the Northern Cape, for which she was paid to perform, and later went silent without informing the organisers

In what has now become a trend in the local entertainment industry regarding event no-shows, online users took to the comment section to share harsh criticism for Cyan and her peers

Cyan Boujee reportedly failed to pitch at an event. Image: cyan.boujee24

It looks like Cyan Boujee is ending 2025 off with another scandal. This time, the famous influencer is at the centre of online backlash after failing to pitch to an event she was booked for.

According to a Twitter (X) post by MDNnewss dated 28 December 2025, the controversial YouTuber was a no-show after she was scheduled to perform at the Katchane Lifestyle & KANAAN Pool Party on 27 December, despite already being paid a booking fee of R28,000.

The event, which was held in the Northern Cape, was part of Cyan's festive gig guide, where she was one of the main headliners.

It's revealed that the influencer's flights and accommodation were fully paid for, and her attendance was confirmed by her team. However, it is alleged that on the day of the event, all attempts to contact her and her management were unsuccessful.

Northern Cape event organisers Katchane Lifestyle & KANAAN are allegedly taking legal action against Cyan Boujee for failing to pitch to their event despite being paid. Image: cyan.boujee24

MDNnewss reports that the organisers released a statement, apologising to supporters who may have purchased tickets to see the controversial star.

Moreover, Katchane Lifestyle & KANAAN is said to be taking legal action against Cyan, citing that she and her team practically "ran off with their money" through their failure to pitch to the event.

"We will be dealing legally with Cyan Boujee and her team, as this basically means they stole and ran off with our money."

Briefly News contacted Cyan Boujee's management regarding the allegations; however, no response had been received at the time of publication.

Cyan Boujee did not pitch to the Katchane Lifestyle & KANAAN Pool Party. Image: Katchane Lifestyle/Kanaan

Social media reacts to Cyan Boujee's no-show

Online users criticised Cyan Boujee, as well as other South African stars who've seemingly made failing to pitch to events a trend.

Recently, Kelvin Momo was at the centre of another no-show scandal, raising serious questions about the DJ/ producer's professionalism. Read some of the online comments below.

Baby_Brown38 said:

"Hope they don’t back down, these artists are horrible people."

missKAM_ wrote:

"I want celebrities to be held accountable, honestly. People pay a lot of money to organise events, and not showing up to a show you are paid for if the reasons are invalid is not good enough."

FootballStage_1 asked:

"Did she pay the money back?"

StarJay_23 was outraged:

"These artists are not taking us seriously."

phillibecks wrote:

"This is a way of how these so-called celebrities are scamming events organisers

Meanwhile, others revisited Cyan Boujee's Russian job recruitment scandal.

The scandal became a viral flashpoint involving claims that several South African influencers were recruited for high-paying work trips to Russia, only to learn later that these trips were not merely for content creation, but were instead linked to a human trafficking ring.

Miss_Ntandoh_ asked:

"Any update on the Russia saga? Was it legit? Are the people safe?"

DavidGabaocoe_ was shocked:

"R28k to book an alleged Human Trafficker? Whoa."

CelestialB12 slammed the organisers:

"Don't feel sorry for them. That's what you get for booking a human trafficker."

Cyan Boujee responds to DM drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a statement from Cyan Boujee regarding the booking details on her social media bios.

She clarified that the numbers and emails were meant for booking her services, and were not a direct line to her, after seemingly receiving messages from fans and admirers that were not related to any bookings.

