Mama Joy Chauke recently flew out to Morocco to rally behind Bafana Bafana as they prepare for their clash against Egypt

While the famous superfan shared her airport excitement with followers on social media, her announcement was met with a polarised response, as many questioned her continued presence at international tournaments

The football fanatic found herself at the centre of a heated online debate, with critics seemingly expressing disinterest in her

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mama Joy shared a glimpse into her trip to Morocco. Images: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Mama Joy recently documented her journey to Morocco for Bafana Bafana's critical AFCON 2025 clash against Egypt on 26 December 2025.

Taking to her social media pages on Tuesday, 23 December, the renowned superfan shared a video of her airport takeover, announcing her big trip ahead of the game.

"Morocco, here I come. Bafana Bafana, here I come. South Africa, I'm going to Morocco. I'm boarding now. Mama Joy, the one and only!"

Real name Joy Chauke, she is arguably South Africa’s most recognisable sports supporter and a permanent figure in the stands of major local and international tournaments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She has evolved into a national sports ambassador, frequently travelling globally to represent South Africa at events such as the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Mama Joy went to Morocco for the South Africa and Egypt match in the AFCON 2025 showdown. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

Known for her infectious energy and vibrant traditional outfits and headgear, inspired by the South African flag, Mama Joy has become a symbol of Mzansi "spirit" on the world stage.

However, her role is not without controversy as she often finds herself at the centre of heated public debates regarding the funding of her international travels.

Her latest trip ignited another discussion about the evolving nature of professional superfanning in the digital age.

Watch Mama Joy's video below.

Social media reacts to Mama Joy's trip

Online users were far from impressed; instead, many dropped the bad news that Mama Joy may have been replaced by younger, more vibrant sportfluencers, one of whom is Kay Mahapa.

Mahapa is a rising sports influencer and digital content creator who has carved a niche for himself through high-energy, vlog-style coverage of South African sports.

Famous for his witty social media posts, the content creator quickly became everyone's favourite online funnyman and a go-to for many brands, including Red Bull.

He was recently invited to Botswana for a campaign that saw him race world-class sprinter and Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo, where the term "iPedi lethu" (our Pedi/ Mopedi) was coined. Read some of the social media comments below.

ScottByblos reassured:

"@kay_mahapa has us sorted, mama."

obakengtshwale said:

"Nah, we are good. iPedi Lethu got us."

sigwabs wrote:

"Stay at home, oledi. Mahapa and Given have taken over."

msresii asked:

"She saw us hyping Mahapa, didn’t she?"

Fokof__ posted:

"You can retire, we have Kay Mahapa now."

Mama Joy flaunts gift from her husband

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mama Joy's excitement as she showed off the gift she received from her husband.

Affectionately known as Papa Joy, he spoiled his missus with a fancy gift on her birthday, and she couldn't wait to show it off to her followers.

Source: Briefly News