Hugo Broos, the head coach of Bafana Bafana, shared his views on what his team needs to accomplish to advance to the AFCON final in Morocco.

South Africa kicked off their tournament journey with a closely contested 2–1 victory against Angola on Monday night.

Bafana Bafana struck first with Oswin Appollis putting them ahead, but Angola quickly fought back as Manuel Show levelled the score, putting significant pressure on the home side, especially during the opening half. Lyle Foster later ensured the win with a decisive goal late in the game.

Even with the triumph, coach Hugo Broos voiced his disappointment over Bafana’s performance in the first half despite leading. The Belgian manager, however, commended the team for their stronger showing following the interval.

Source: Briefly News