Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has tipped Morocco as the frontrunners to claim the Africa Cup of Nations this year, describing the upcoming tournament as more challenging than the last edition.

The 2025 tournament gets underway on Sunday, with hosts Morocco set to face Comoros in the opening match.

Broos stated that while his goal is to improve on South Africa’s bronze medal from the previous AFCON in Ivory Coast, he does not consider Bafana Bafana as favourites, noting that it is risky to label any team as such, that this tournament will be tougher with all the big nations like Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, and Morocco likely to advance past the group stages, and that if any team could be considered a favourite, it would be hosts Morocco, but for now South Africa cannot be counted among them.

Source: Briefly News