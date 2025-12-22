Bafana Bafana kick off their AFCON 2025 campaign against Angola in a crucial Group B clash in Morocco

South Africa aim to build on recent successes, including a bronze finish at the 2023 tournament and World Cup qualification

Briefly News spoke to football journalist Brighton Bafana, who shared insights on South Africa’s chances and the challenges they face against Angola

Bafana Bafana will launch their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign against Angola on Monday, 22 December, at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco. Drawn in Group B alongside Zimbabwe and the formidable Egypt, South Africa face a challenging path as they chase a trophy they have only won once, back in 1996.

Bafana Bafana will play against Angola on Monday in the opening AFCON fixture. Image: Charle Lombard

Morale is high in the camp following a successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas. The team also arrives in Morocco buoyed by a bronze-medal finish at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, where they fell to the eventual champions. Still, bookmakers are cautious, predicting a possible early exit for Bafana Bafana.

Adding a whimsical twist to the tournament build-up, a mysterious cat named Nimbus made a curious prediction about the opening match. In an Instagram clip, the cat was offered three pots representing a South African win, an Angola win, and a draw. Nimbus chose the draw, a result that could dampen fans’ expectations ahead of the crucial group matches against Egypt and Zimbabwe.

Brighton Bafana on South Africa’s chances

According to football journalist Brighton Bafana who spoke to Briefly News, South Africa enter their opener with significant momentum from a strong qualifying campaign. He notes that Hugo Broos’ milestone 50th match as manager adds extra significance to the fixture, as the team looks to balance defensive organisation with attacking creativity in what is expected to be a tightly contested Group B clash.

Bafana observed that Angola has grown into a competitive side on the continental stage.

“The Palancas Negras reached the quarter-finals in 2023 and also won the COSAFA Cup earlier this year,” he explained, adding that South Africa cannot afford to start the tournament slowly.

He also highlighted Bafana Bafana’s recent consistency, pointing out that six wins and three draws in their last nine matches demonstrate their strong form. While this makes them favourites to take all three points, Brighton Bafana cautions that the group remains tricky with Egypt and Zimbabwe also in contention.

Looking at the historical record, he noted that South Africa has the edge over Angola, having won nine of 19 encounters. However, he warned that Angola has shown they can spring surprises, referencing their 3–0 COSAFA Cup victory over South Africa earlier in 2025.

Finally, Bafana commented on the squad’s composition, describing it as a balanced mix of youth and experience, with players like Ronwen Williams and Lyle Foster expected to lead the team. He suggested that how Broos integrates these talents could be key to South Africa’s hopes of progressing beyond the group stage.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos will be aiming to lead his troops to a first ever AFCON trophy since 1996. Image: Richard Pelham

Match details: Kick-off and broadcast information

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can catch the match live via:

DStv.com / DStv Now App

SuperSport TV: PSL Channel 202 & Grandstand Channel 201

SABC 2

