South Africa are gunning for their second Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco after previously winning the competition 29 years ago.

Lucas Radebe, who was part of the squad that won the competition in 1996, also shared his opinion on Bafana Bafana winning the competition.

Bafana came close to winning the tournament in the last edition in Ivory Coast but finished third while the host nation won it.

Sports journalist Uche Anuma has weighed in on Bafana Bafana's chances of winning the competition ahead of other favourites nations tipped to lift the trophy.

"South Africa are clearly one of the favourites to win the competition due to their recent performance and also their excellent outing during the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast," he said.

"I think Bafana Bafana have a very good chance of winning the title this time around, but they need to be up and doing."

Source: Briefly News