Bafana Bafana clinches bronze at AFCON 2023 with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over DR Congo

Captain Ronwen Williams earned praise for his heroic goalkeeping performance, after saving two penalties during the match

South Africans on social media are celebrating as Bafana Bafana secured third place in the tournament

Ronwen Willliams' penalty heroics helped Bafana Bafana win a bronze medal at the AFCON. Image: @BafanaBafana

Bafana Bafana got the bronze medal at AFCON 2023 with a thrilling victory over DR Congo at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium.

Dramatic penalty shootout

After a tense 90 minutes of goalless play, Bafana Bafana and DR Congo went head-to-head in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Despite an initial miss from Teboho Mokoena, goalkeeper Ronwen Williams emerged as the hero with two saves to secure victory.

SA celebrates Bafana Bafana

South Africans across the country are celebrating Bafana Bafana's bronze medal win. Ronwen Williams is yet again receiving praise for his outstanding goalkeeping and leadership as captain of the national team.

Read some of the comments below:

@_IamHarold said:

"Ronwen Williams, My captain. The best goalkeeper in the world. ❤️"

@Jamani_Khanyi posted:

"Hit a like if you are proud of Hugo Broos, Ronwen Williams and Bafana Bafana. ❤️"

@Cellular_jnr commented:

"Ronwen Williams deserves Golden Gloves of the tournament. He’s the hero of the country yet again! Unbelievable!"

@Iam_Sinayo wrote:

"Ronwen Williams saves the day, once again! Well played."

@Anelefumba posted:

"Easily the best Bafana Bafana captain in the last decade. Ronwen Williams, you led us very well. Third place delivered. "

@CFC_Janty said:

"Ronwen Williams has been the best goalkeeper and arguably the best player at AFCON."

@Gumbi_Boi added:

"Ronwen Williams won us a match again, caught them penalties."

@FairmondM tweeted:

"Our national soccer key point! Thank you Ronwen Williams and the Bafana koefela. We are still grateful for the bronze."

Hugo Broos gets South Africans’ backing

