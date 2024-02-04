Ronwen Williams is the man of the moment after showing his talent in the AFCON 2023 game against Cape Verde

The goalkeeper was a trending topic, and people also brought up Kelly Khumalo after Ronwen Williams got dubbed a national hero

Online users shared their savage takes to reference Kelly Khumalo's alleged involvement with the late Senzo Meyiwa

Bafana Bafana have made South Africa proud with their latest win in the AFCON. The star of the show was the goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who made four incredible penalty saves in one game.

Bafna Bafana's keepers slayed at AFCON against Cape Verde, and Kelly Khumalo trended alongside him. Image: @kellykhumaloza / @ronwen30

Source: Instagram

People celebrated him online, and peeps decided to throw shade at Kelly Khumalo. The singer is often ridiculed whenever a goalkeeper performs well like her late former partner Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo trends with Ronwen Williams

While many people on social media praised the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen, popular entertainment blogger and catfish Chris Excel tweeted that Kelly may be interested in the high-performing goalkeeper.

SA celebrates Ronwen Williams and roasts Kelly Khumalo

People tweeted that Rowan Williams should be kept away from Kelly Khumalo. Online users made tweets focusing on the singer a dating history with Senzo Meyiwa, who was also a star goalkeeper for Bafana Bafana before his murder.

Read what they had to say:

@Ohtes_Peace said:

"Stay away from Kelly Khumalo mfanakithi."

@Chronic_M_A said:

"Guys tell Kelly Khumalo to stay away from our new number 1 goalkeeper Ronwen Williams."

@ranaperefilwe1 added:

"Our National asset must be protected from Kelly Khumalo."

@misumuzi_4 remarked:

"Kelly Khumalo please stay away Ronwen Williams is for Bafana Bafana QHA!"

@TebogoDieman agreed:

"Kelly Khumalo please leave this one alone. He is saving the world."

Why was Kelly Khumalo trending with Rowan Williams'?

Social media users have gotten into the habit of warning soccer players about dating Kelly Khumalo. Many often reference Kelly Khumalo's relationship with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, which ended when he was mysteriously shot dead. Some South Africans speculate about Kelly Khumalo's involvement in his passing, and they often throw shade when other goalkeepers become stars.

In a related story, Kelly Khumalo trended when an Orlando Pirate's goalkeeper performed well. Sipho Chaine trended on socials with Kelly Khumalo as people warned him.

Kelly Khumalo allegedly visited a sangoma after Senzo's murder

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial singer was allegedly named by two of the accused as the person who hired them to murder Senzo Meyiwa.

Social media users are still at a loss for words following the revelation that Kelly Khumalo ordered Senzo Meyiwa's killing.

According to a video shared on X by a user with the handle @ZezuruRockstar, lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda confirmed that accused 1 Muzi Sibiya and 2 Bongani Ntanzi named Kelly Khumalo as the one who hired them to kill the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News