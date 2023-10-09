Netizens teased Kelly Khumalo over Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine

The singer topped the trends after the Orlando Pirates won a match against Mamelodi Sundowns

Other social media users warned Sipho against Kelly, mentioning that he might end up dead

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi has warned the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho against Kelly Khumalo. Image: @s_chaine31, @kellykhumalo_za

Source: Instagram

Bathong seems like Kelly Khumalo can never get away from controversy and drama. The singer was recently teased by netizens online.

Mzansi warns Orlando Pirate goalkeeper Sipho Chaine

The Khumalo sisters never seem to get away from all the drama that surfaces online. The sisters have been making headlines throughout the year. Not so long ago, Kelly won big at the SAFTAs.

Recently, the voice of Africa, Kelly Khumalo, trended as she was teased online over Sipho Chaine. The goalkeeper was celebrated on social media for his amazing soccer skills after they won the match against Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend.

The celebratory was cut short as social media users decided to warn Sipho against Kelly Khumalo at all costs.

X user @ChrisExcel102 shared a tweet about how Kelly was looking at Sipho. The tweet quickly gained traction, and it went viral.

The tweet wrote:

"What is Kelly Khumalo's current gaze towards Sipho Chaine like?"

Check out the post below:

Netizens react to Sipho Chaine being warned

Shortly after the tweet circulated on social media, some netizens warned the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine against Kelly. Some said he might end up dead like the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Check out the comments below:

@returnAzania wrote:

"Chaine is well protected."

@JamesChego9 said:

"We will personally go and stop that relationship."

@ParisHg_21 replied:

"Ufuna ukusiphinda U Kelly."

@Mkhathini_03 responded:

"Anganya."

@Velvetchild_SA responded:

"Chaine friends already running away in case."

@Tshegowmscott wrote:

"Uzoboshwa Chris."

@Mbalieh_D replied:

"next victim?"

@Gats_Jr said:

"The kid must not lose focus or else he’s dead."

@QuadBlues1 said:

"Next on the list."

Amidst all the drama that has been happening, Kelly Khumalo has also celebrated her nominations at the SAMA29 days after she bagged the SAFTAs.

Kelly Khumalo feels the wrath of cancel culture

In a related entertainment report from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo was one of the most cancelled celebrities, but she still continues to thrive despite the hate.

Despite facing online cancellation, the celebrity consistently sells out shows and secures international bookings. She maintains her composure while the nation criticises her for the passing of her child's father, Senzo Meyiwa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News