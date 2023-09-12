Blood & Water star Ama Qamata jetted off to Bali, Indonesia, to continue celebrating her 25th birthday, sharing stunning pictures from her vacation on Instagram

Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata jetted off to Bali, Indonesia to continue her birthday festivities. The actress who celebrated her 25th birthday on 2 September posted stunning pictures from her vacation.

Ama Qamata shared stunning pictures from her vacation. Image: @amaqamata

Source: Instagram

Ama Qamata stuns in Bali

Bali has been the place to be for many South African celebrities. Former Gomora actress Ama Qamata flew to the beautiful country a few days after celebrating her birthday.

The star's fans have been glued to their screens waiting for holiday content and she did not disappoint them. Taking to her Instagram page, Ama showed Mzansi a glimpse of what she has been up to.

If the pictures and videos on her timeline and stories are anything to go by, our girl is definitely living her best life. From relaxing massages, yummy food, swimming and bicycle rides.

Ama Qamata's fans react to her posts

Fans loved that their favourite actress is unwinding and having a blast. Many filled the comments sections with sweet comments.

@lkington_west said:

"I can't wait for the next season of blood and water ."

@slayprince_ commented:

"That little kinder "

@blackchild_busi added:

"Love your content "

@official_papi_v noted:

"Bali trip without me?"

@yuhitskhaya wrote:

"glowing as always "

@derikndlovu added:

"You are that God… You are that Spirit… You are that Energy… You are that Light within Light☀️☀️☀️"

@incoviolup said:

"For the last pic, did you asked them if they wanted to be on social media?"

@amiee_gold wrote:

"You are a piece of art"

