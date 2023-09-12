Gogo Maweni celebrated her husband Sabelo Magube's birthday with a heartfelt message and shared loving pictures, expressing gratitude for his love and devotion

The couple, both Virgos, planned to celebrate by jetting off to Dubai and Hong Kong for a week to mark their birthdays together

Social media users joined in the celebration, sending warm wishes to Gogo Maweni's husband on his special day

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Gogo Maweni has poured her heart out in a sweet birthday message for her husband Sabelo Magube. The popular sangoma also posted loved-up pictures with her man.

Gogo Maweni celebrated her husband's birthday with a sweet post. Image: @dr_maweni and @velabahleke_the_king

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni marks hubby's birthday with heartwarming post

Izangoma Zodumo star Gogo Maweni recently celebrated her husband Sabelo Magube's trip around the sun. The media personality who recently shut down social media with her birthday festivities said she she grateful for her husband's love and dedication.

Gogo Maweni also appreciated Sabelo for pampering and spoiling her. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are proof that not all superheroes wear capes. Keep glowing, my love! I cannot imagine my life without you.

"Thank you for always showering me with love and care. Happy birthday! ♥️ Next week this time we will be travelling the world celebrating YOU! I love you "

Speaking to Briefly News about their birthday celebrations, Dr Maweni said because they are both Virgos, they want to do something together and they are jetting off to Dubai and then Hong Kong for a week and a few days. She said:

"My husband and I are going to Dubai and then Hong Kong. That is our celebration together because his birthday is on the 12th of September and mine is on the 29th of August, and since we are both Virgos, we decided to just travel for a week and a couple of days."

Gogo Maweni's fans celebrate her husband's birthday

Social media users did not miss the chance to celebrate their fav's husband's special day. Many flooded social media with sweet posts.

@chicken_kwanjomane said:

"Aah happy birthday to him "

@you_slimming wrote:

"Happy birthday king "

@6602lilian added:

"Happy blessed birthday to him "

@dineo4085 noted:

"Wishing your King a very happy birthday "

@motho_reb said:

"Happy birthday to King V,more blessings❤️❤️"

Gogo Maweni teases new business for her children, posts 2 demolition videos and 1 photo of new home

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that glam-ngoma LeeAnn Makopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, has started a new venture, which includes real estate and construction.

Gogo Maweni took to her Instagram to announce the new project, where she used a sledgehammer to demolish the front of a Johannesburg property.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News