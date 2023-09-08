DJ Zinhle celebrated her daughter Asante Mahosana's second birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Asante's rapid growth was acknowledged by DJ Zinhle, expressing her love and gratitude for the inspiration her daughter brings to their lives

Fans and industry friends joined in to send warm birthday wishes to Asante in response to the touching post on DJ Zinhle's Instagram timeline

DJ Zinhle has shared a heartwarming tribute to celebrate her second daughter Asante Mahosana's second birthday. The star also noted that her husband has dedicated a fire album to their beautiful baby girl.

DJ Zinhle celebrates Asante's birthday with sweet post

Can you believe that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter Asante Mahosana is two years already? The little girl is growing up way too fast and we love it for the beautiful family.

The Umlilo hitmaker took to her Instagram timeline to share a sweet message to her daughter. She said Asante has been a great inspiration to her and her husband Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mahosana.

The doting mom also reminded Santy that the reason they work hard is because of her and her sister Kairo Forbes. The sweet caption read:

"Happy Birthday @asantewithlove… you’ve brought so much joy, laughter and music into our lives… Daddy @murdahbongz has dedicated an incredible & genius album to you, you’re a great inspiration to us. Everything we do is for you & @kairo.forbes. We love you so much."

DJ Zinhle's fans celebrate Asante's birthday

The star's fans and industry friends flooded her timeline with heartwarming birthday messages for Asante.

@lynnforbesza said:

"Happy birthday Baby Girls and congratulations mommy and daddy "

@lady_amar1 wrote:

"To my fav girl!!!! Happy birthday my Sante, Sante. I love you. "

@nandi_madida added:

"Happy birthday cutie ❤️❤️❤️"

@ciciworldwide noted:

"Yeboooooo"

@ladykhoza said:

"Happy Birthday Asante My Goody such a beautiful piece of artwork "

@simvio noted:

"Happy Birthday ❤️ to the girl who inspired Dad to give us bangers."

