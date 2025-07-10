Social media has been buzzing after the viral dance sensation was spotted at a construction site

An online user posted a picture of the star on X (formerly Twitter) wearing the uniform, which is worn by people who work in construction

Many netizens were left confused and wondering what Skomota was doing at the construction site

Skomota was spotted at a construction site.

Bathong, Skomota never miss a chance to trend on social media. Recently, the viral dance sensation had many netizens talking with a picture of him that was posted on Wednesday, 9 July 2025.

An online user @Oracle_RSA shared a photo of the star who is always showing off his epic dance moves at an unknown construction site, dressed in their uniform.

This image left many confused and wondering what the media personality was doing there, and some even speculated that he could've been the supervisor.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Skomota being at a construction site

Shortly after the picture circulated on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Skomota's recent picture. Here's what they had to say:

@Mab0710 said:

"Most bosses are less academically educated than their employees across a lot of fields."

@LolzPat commented:

"There are levels to this life thing. Can't compete with people who have connections."

@Zani_Baccaria responded:

"As long as he doesn't give these girls his salary, then it's is fine."

@TwaRSA26 replied:

"So basically, most of our celebrities are brought to distract us from real matters."

@MbokaziWandile wrote:

"Our education system is slave mentality driven. We study to be employed, not to employ."

@Remoratiiile responded:

"The problem started when Comrades got government posts without any formal education. Imagine needing struggle credentials for administering billions of rands."

@6MonthsGodly questioned:

"Some suggest that a significant portion of leadership advances through experience rather than formal qualifications. What does research say about this trend?"

Netizens reacted to Skomota being at a construction site.

Skomota shuts down at event

Following this, Skomota continued to trend with another viral moment in December 2024; in a clip that was shared by @MDNnewss, Skomota was reportedly booked for an event but refused to take to the stage.

The dancer shook his head "no" multiple times while complaining to the different organisers, including the MC. People commented on the video, sharing thoughts on why Skomota would not want to perform. Some netizens ran with speculations that Skomota was being exploited.

SA amused by video of Skomota boarding plane with a lady

In more updates regarding Skomota, Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer, who became prominent on TikTok, flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

In a video shared by @bozzie_t, the viral dance sensation Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first. Many netizens shared their reactions to the video online.

