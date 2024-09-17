Viral TikTok dancer Skomota is living his life and boarding private flights, and Mzansi is here for this

In a recent video, Skomota and a lady, which many assume is Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet

Social media users gave mixed reactions to this video, suggesting that Skomota is on a roll, but others feel he should slow down

One thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer who became prominent on TikTok flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

Video of Skomota and a lady goes viral

Trust Skomota to stir up a conversation online, even if he is just living his life and bothering nobody. From boarding private jets to spinning the decks with Mas Musiq, Mzansi is here for Skomota exploring life.

In a video shared by @bozzie_t, Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first.

"Skomota is living his best life," the X post read.

Mzansi impressed by Skomota

Mzansi's reaction to this video was mixed. Some suggested that Skomota is really enjoying his life and new found fame.

@mokone_eddie said:

"I want to be in his position, no, sorry, his shoes...OK, be like him."

@Mzi_kaMashobane shared:

"But is he making money, or are others using him to make money?"

@elegoregoreng pointed out:

"He's a gentleman by letting the lady go first."

@Aaron97264317 added:

"He’s going to have great memories in his lifetime."

@DialeAbe stated:

"I am happy for him."

phezulwana suggested:

"Fake life this one."

Skomota goes viral behind the decks

In more Skomota news, Briefly News previously reported on a video of Skomota working his magic behind the decks. He showed just how versatile he can be, from dancer to disc jockey, impressing social media users who are convinced he's a man of many talents.

There are some people who are against this. Unimpressed people called out Ngwana Sesi's set and decided to troll him.

