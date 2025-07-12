South African actress Tinah Mnumzana, who is known from The River , has opened up about her latest role on Generations: The Legacy

Mnumzana, who is popularly known for her role as Flora, has joined the SABC1 soapie with Sannah Mchunu and Nozuko Ntshangase

South Africans recently took to social media to welcome the fan-favourite actress on the SABC1 soapie as Nokwazi

Actress Tinah Mnumzana, who is famously known for her role as Flora on The River, has joined the cast of SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy.

Mnumzana has scored the role of Nokwazi Luhkhozi opposite actors Andile Nebulane, who plays Detective Malinga, and Pearl Monama, who plays Dr Sphe Cele.

The former The River star reveals in an interview with Drum Magazine that having a source of income is a blessing because many people are unemployed.

"I've been welcomed with warm hands at Generations: The Legacy. I know some actors from the theatre, so it's great that we've crossed paths again," the star.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald has confirmed on his X account that the legendary actress has joined the soapie with former DiepCity star Nozuko Ntshangase, who plays the role of Vuyelwa Nxumalo.

South Africans react to the actress's latest character

Actress Six Nyamane reveals why she's leaving Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actress Six Nyamane has confirmed her departure from SABC1's show Generations: The Legacy.

The talented actress who plays the role of Nozipho Moroka shares her reasons for leaving the soapie.

Fans of the show recently took to social media to respond to reports that the SABC1 show is ending.

