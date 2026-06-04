South African rapper Emtee has declared that he is now a single man on his recent Instagram live

This was his way of confirming his breakup with ex-wife and baby mama Nicole Chinsamy

Emtee and Nicole were at it again, after he leaked their DMs, she shared photos of her bruises

Emteehas revealed that he and Nicole Chinsamy have seemingly broken up. Image: emteerecords

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee has declared himself to be a single man, claiming that he is a free agent.

The Manando hitmaker went on Instagram live and called on his ladies to hit him up.

Emtee says he is single

Taking to social media, Emtee shared that he is single and ready to mingle. His revelation followed after the drama between him and his baby mama, Nicole Kendall Chinsamy, where she shared some disturbing photos of her bruises. In a collage, Nicole's pictures point to a violent scene.

Her post came after Emtee leaked her private messages to the rapper, where she said she has a new man.

In the clip shared by @Busiwe_bubu, Emtee asked his ladies to hit him up because he is single.

"All my ladies, hala at me. I'm a free agent now. All my ladies, what's up?" he said in the short clip.

Nicole said she wants to live a peaceful life, away from the drama, saying she left the toxicity of her relationship.

"I want peace. I want healing. I want to move forward," Chinsamy wrote. "It's exhausting when someone keeps trying to pull you back into a chapter you've already chosen to leave behind."

Mzansi responds to Emtee's post

The reactions on X are mixed, with some people telling Emtee to fight his battles silently.

@RKumalo

"Celebrities think they are special. We are busy fighting for the sovereignty of our country, but they want to divert our attention to their disgusting sex lives. Let him go and smoke nyaope and stop boring us."

@might_be_kb asked:

"Why do they always see the need to tell us what's happening in their private lives?"

@Zeeyandah_ shared:

"This is the most toxic relationship I've ever seen. Even Thabiso's relationship is better here."

@BiyaseJaden said:

"That first text is the most painful; it doesn’t matter if you love that woman or not. It is beyond disrespectful."

@LLD_Zero1Two shared:

"He's calling out all the baddies. He is a free agent again."

Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy are broken up. Image: emteerecords, kendallchnsamy

Source: Instagram

Emtee says Nicole is a hater

In similar news from Briefly News, Emtee spoke about his relationship with Nicole, calling her a hater. In one post, he wrote, "Only focusing on my kids, my career and my team," he said.

In another explosive post, the Manando hitmaker alluded that the relationship could lead to him being falsely accused of overdosing, in the unlikely event of his death.

"Someone save me from this toxic relationship," he wrote. In a follow-up post, he said, "I never thought in my life I’d be with someone who hates me with a passion."

Source: Briefly News