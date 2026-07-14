Viral footage revealed Mel and Peet Viljoen strategising after their arrest for alleged shoplifting in Florida, United States

South African social media reacted critically to the couple's dynamic and mental state in the leaked footage

Peet Viljoen attempted to shift blame onto Mel during his bail hearing in South Africa, despite CCTV evidence countering his claims

Mel and Peet Viljoen were caught on camera rehearsing their statements after being arrested. Image: Melany Viljoen

Source: Facebook

A leaked video showing South African former reality TV personalities Mel and Peet Viljoen sitting inside a police van in Boca Raton, Florida, United States, has gone viral online. The video allegedly shows the couple strategising ahead of police questioning following their arrest for allegedly shoplifting thousands worth of groceries.

On Tuesday, 14 July 2026, journalist and content creator Bianca van Wyk shared the clip on her official X (Twitter) account, and it quickly spread across South African social media feeds. The footage, recorded on an Axon Fleet 3 law enforcement device and timestamped 10 March 2026, shows Mel Viljoen with Peet Viljoen speaking in the background. In the video, Peet heaps praise on Mel Viljoen before telling her what to say to the police and her cellmates.

"But make friends. That's just life. I mean, people will be obsessed with you. Just don't admit anything to anyone. Say it's all a big misunderstanding, one trolley of water," Peet Viljoen partly said.

Watch the full video below:

The pair were arrested on Tuesday, 10 March 2026, following an alleged shoplifting spree at Publix, a US grocery chain, in the Boca Raton area. According to details shared following their arrest, the Viljoens allegedly stole groceries valued at approximately $5,300 (about R87,900) across multiple incidents spanning from August 2025 to March 2026.

SA reacts to leaked video of Mel and Peet Viljoen

The clip left South Africans stunned, with many drawing sharp conclusions about the couple's dynamic and state of mind.

@Mokga_etsi wrote:

"He's the narcissist, she's the enabler. How old was she when they started dating? He's been using her. She is vulnerable and not very smart or strong mentally. Sadly, she might fall under the SA generation with a spectrum that was never diagnosed and managed at ECD level."

@CeciliaMunyai said:

"Something is seriously wrong with these two; it's scary how two people can convince each other that this is a way of life. Like, can't one of them knock some sense into the other😭😭😭"

@lerato_morapedi remarked:

"Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you rock bottom."

@mrs_milli00n added:

"Whatever spell she is under. I am going to need her to wake up and smell the coffee yesterday."

@KgosiBookshelf shared:

"Our very own modern-day Bonnie & Clyde. Ride or die until the wheels fall off; you only read about these types of lives."

SA reacted to Mel and Peet Viljoen's leaked footage. Image: peetviljoen, melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

Peet Viljoen throws Mel Viljoen under the bus

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Peet Viljoen blamed his wife, Mel Viljoen, for their arrest in the United States shoplifting incident.

However, CCTV footage contradicts Peet's claims, showing that he played a significant role in the alleged shoplifting incident.

Source: Briefly News