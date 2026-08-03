Miguel Cardoso has shared how one of the club's most difficult moments brought Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff closer together

The Sundowns coach believes the team's European trip became about more than football after Jayden Adams' passing

The emotional experience has left the champions feeling better prepared for the challenges of the new season

Miguel Cardoso says Jayden Adams' passing united the Mamelodi Sundowns squad during an emotional pre-season. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the death of midfielder Jayden Adams strengthened the bond within the squad after players and staff leaned on one another during an emotionally difficult pre-season.

The reigning Betway Premiership champions only recently returned from their European training camp after delaying their departure following Adams' passing.

Cardoso told the club's media department that the group needed time to grieve together before shifting their focus to football.

"We had to interrupt the pre-season because of the passing of Jayden. We went to the memorial service and we were not in the best place emotionally," he said.

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European training camp helped players grieve together

Cardoso said travelling abroad gave the squad a chance to support one another away from their usual surroundings.

"Coming out of the country and escaping a little bit from the context was very important. We kept the team together and went through this emotional collective moment together. We ended the camp mourning, honouring, sharing love and living from that."

He added that the experience ultimately strengthened relationships within the squad during a painful period.

Miguel Cardoso opens up about Jayden Adams' lasting impact on Sundowns. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns ready for the new campaign

While the camp began under difficult circumstances, Cardoso said it also achieved its football objectives. He explained that playing stronger international opposition would benefit the team ahead of a demanding season.

"Mission accomplished. Some tough opponents on the way. And positive outcome from it," Cardoso said.

Cardoso believes Sundowns emerged from a challenging pre-season with a stronger sense of togetherness, while also gaining valuable preparation for the season ahead.

PSL postpones Sundowns' league opener after Jayden Adams tragedy

Briefly News also reported that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) granted Mamelodi Sundowns' request to postpone their opening 2026/27 Betway Premiership fixture following the death of midfielder Jayden Adams.

The defending champions were originally scheduled to face Marumo Gallants on 1 August 2026, but the match was moved to 19 August 2026 after the club's pre-season was delayed.

Source: Briefly News