Miguel Cardoso Reveals the Unexpected Way Jayden Adams’ Passing Changed Sundowns
- Miguel Cardoso has shared how one of the club's most difficult moments brought Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff closer together
- The Sundowns coach believes the team's European trip became about more than football after Jayden Adams' passing
- The emotional experience has left the champions feeling better prepared for the challenges of the new season
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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the death of midfielder Jayden Adams strengthened the bond within the squad after players and staff leaned on one another during an emotionally difficult pre-season.
The reigning Betway Premiership champions only recently returned from their European training camp after delaying their departure following Adams' passing.
Cardoso told the club's media department that the group needed time to grieve together before shifting their focus to football.
"We had to interrupt the pre-season because of the passing of Jayden. We went to the memorial service and we were not in the best place emotionally," he said.
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European training camp helped players grieve together
Cardoso said travelling abroad gave the squad a chance to support one another away from their usual surroundings.
"Coming out of the country and escaping a little bit from the context was very important. We kept the team together and went through this emotional collective moment together. We ended the camp mourning, honouring, sharing love and living from that."
He added that the experience ultimately strengthened relationships within the squad during a painful period.
Mamelodi Sundowns ready for the new campaign
While the camp began under difficult circumstances, Cardoso said it also achieved its football objectives. He explained that playing stronger international opposition would benefit the team ahead of a demanding season.
"Mission accomplished. Some tough opponents on the way. And positive outcome from it," Cardoso said.
Cardoso believes Sundowns emerged from a challenging pre-season with a stronger sense of togetherness, while also gaining valuable preparation for the season ahead.
PSL postpones Sundowns' league opener after Jayden Adams tragedy
Briefly News also reported that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) granted Mamelodi Sundowns' request to postpone their opening 2026/27 Betway Premiership fixture following the death of midfielder Jayden Adams.
The defending champions were originally scheduled to face Marumo Gallants on 1 August 2026, but the match was moved to 19 August 2026 after the club's pre-season was delayed.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).