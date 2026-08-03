The Mseleku family shared a candid Sunday dance video filmed at their home on 2 July 2026

Musa Mseleku, MaCele, and daughters Owami and Sne featured in the informal clip that quickly caught Mzansi's attention

Fans flooded the comments after spotting Musa doing his own thing at the back of the group

Musa Mseleku and his family's Sunday dance video has Mzansi in stitches. Image: musa_mseleku

Source: Instagram

The Mseleku family has given Mzansi a good giggle after a casual Sunday dance video taken at their home went viral, and fans are struggling to keep a straight face at the moves on display.

The clip, shared on Instagram by Owami Mseleku, was filmed on Sunday, 2 July 2026, inside the family's living room. The informal, vertically-shot video captures businessman Musa Mseleku, matriarch MaCele, and daughters Owami and Sne gathered together in what looks like a spontaneous family moment. A wall-mounted TV, a clock, and a mirror are visible in the background, adding to the cosy, at-home vibe.

While the warmth of the family moment wasn't lost on viewers, it was the dancing, or the lack of coordination, that got people talking. Fans quickly noticed that Musa appeared to be operating on a completely different beat from everyone else, while the rest of the family held their own in varying degrees of success.

The clip has since attracted a flood of reactions from followers who couldn't resist weighing in on the family's rhythm, or the apparent absence of it.

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Watch the Mseleku family dance video here.

Mzansi mused by family clip

Despite the gentle teasing, the overall response from fans was one of affection. The Mselekus, who are well known to South African audiences through their reality television appearances, clearly still have a loyal following that enjoys seeing them in unscripted, lighthearted moments just as much as the more dramatic ones. The comments section turned into a comedy club, with fans both roasting and gushing over the family in equal measure.

@aphelele.zizomlomzale.7 wrote: "Ai Sana babu Musa is doing his own dance there at the back 😂😂😂😂"

@fortunate_ngidi showed love: "Oh i love your family 🥰🥰🥰 ngizithandela uMato the most 💗 💗"

@ikhwalo kept it short and sweet, giving MaCele her flowers: "MaCele uyibambile"

@peloeahaempho dropped a string of hearts: "💗💗💗💗"

Musa defends Mnakwethu

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku spoke out recently about the intense emotional moments that play out on Mnakwethu Season 5.

Viewers took to social media to slam the Mzansi Magic show for allowing what they called emotional abuse of women on screen

Source: Briefly News