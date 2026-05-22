Reality TV star Sne Mseleku is now a mother of three children, although some reports say she is a mother of four

South African polygamist Musa Mseleku was very disappointed in her on the last season of Uthando Nes'thembu

Mseleku has spoken out since his daughter Sne Mseleku disclosed her pregnancy to him

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Musa Mseleku was disappointed in his daughter Sne Mseleku after she welcomed her fourth baby. Image: Snemseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Sne Mseleku posted cute photos with her lastborn child, and the photos went viral on social media. This made fans suspect that she had recently given birth to her baby girl, who is her fourth child.

However, according to reports, the eldest daughter of Musa Mseleku officially became a mother in August 2025.

How Musa felt about Sne's pregnancy

On Season 9 of Uthando Nes'thembu, Sne Mseleku broke the news of her pregnancy to her dad, Musa Mseleku, who was shocked and disappointed. He was mostly dissatisfied because she continued to have babies out of wedlock, which was not in his vision.

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"I'm so disappointed in Sne. She has done exactly what I said I wouldn't accept," an emotional Musa Mseleku said.

Even his first wife, MaCele, who was the first to be informed about the pregnancy, said Sne was destroying the little relationship she and Musa had worked so hard to form,

"Sne is taking us 10 steps backwards. A lot is about to happen because Sne and her dad are currently having a good relationship. Finding out about this pregnancy is going to hurt him," she said at the time.

Daily Sun reports that Musa has seemingly calmed down since the birth of his grandchild, but was hesitant to speak much about her. When asked about it, he seemed happy but refrained from talking too much about it. Even Sne said she was not ready to talk about her child, as she is still too young.

Musa dragged for shady post to Sne

Musa Mseleku faced backlash when he praised all three of his kids: Mpilo and Abongwe, who pursued higher education, and Sne, who did not.

After his eldest daughter, Sne, broke the pregnancy news, despite having multiple children, he said this does not make him love and appreciate her any less. In his Instagram post, he failed to properly express it.

"These are my beautiful children. Linye is**de whether graduated or not, but at the end of the day, they come from one family. So your comparison has no meaning to me."

Mzansi dragged him; many fans understood that his heart was in the right place.

Sne's baby daddy causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sne Mseleku once again trended on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Her relationship drama has taken centre stage, after leaked screenshots of the reality TV star's conversation with her alleged boyfriend are circulating online. In the conversation, he confronted her about cheating on him and getting pregnant. This comes after she welcomed her fourth child, and people's jaws instantly dropped as they read more about the couple's alleged conversations.

Source: Briefly News