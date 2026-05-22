Globally famous musician Björk brought South African flavour to her performance in the Venice Biennale on 8 May 2026 and gained attention online

The Icelandic musician surprised people by pulling out traditional music from the Tsonga people in her effort to delight the crowd

South Africans share their thought after a TikTok video of the international musician circulated all over social media

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Björk shows knowledge of Tsonga music and culture in Italy. Image: Forrest / WireImage

Source: Getty Images

A video of Björk delivering a memorable set in Venice, Italy, showed that the icon is a true musicologist. The Icelandic music icon made an expected fashion and music choice when she delivered her surprise DJ set in support of a fellow Icelandic artist, Ásta Fanney Sigurðardóttir. Björk delivered the official performance in a luxury Bottega Veneta ensemble but served as a reference to Tsonga traditional wear.

In a video on TikTok by @bjorktv, South Africans caught wind of Björk's DJ set, where she included Tsonga music. Solidifying the reference to the South African culture, her outfit looked exactly like an Xibelani. She wore a recycled fibreglass and feather-textured dress from the Bottega Veneta Winter collection, not yet available for purchase, with a retail price.

The 60-year-old legend started dancing in a similar style to Tsonga traditional dances when women wear xibelani. In another clip, Björk included a snippet with South Africsan artists Sho Majozi's voice. Björk expertly blended Sho Majozi's voice to Tsonga music, demonstrating her expertise as a world-renowned composer. Watch the video below:

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South Africa proud of Björk's Tsonga DJ set

People felt that the video of the DJ's set was stunning, and many were curious about how she found the niche in South African music. Online users were also left in awe of Björk's outfit as Xibelani. Read people's comments below:

Björk garnered attention from South Africa after giving Tsonga music a nod. Image: JMEnternational

Source: Getty Images

God has commented:

"This Either Pedi wedding songs beats or Tsonga xigaza. 🔥"

HausOfMpilö was amazed:

"So vele they are Björk fans in SA?😭🇿🇦 I really thought I was the only one."

MillicentSeelane remarked:

"Bjork you better give credit where it’s due, this is not underground nor is it experimental. You know where you found this sound!!!! Ke feditse!"

Wanie was amazed:

"[Sticker] How did she merge sePedi and xiTsonga music soo beautifully?"

𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙮𝙛𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙤 was amused:

"Full body xibelani is crazy😭"

friedroachez wondered:

"Where the hell did she find our music 😭?"

Girly was full of hope:

"This might be a sign Björk is coming to SA."

Yezulu Dube was delighted:

"Sho Madjozi and Limpopo music to the world!! 🇿🇦"

Bezaleel Tsebe added:

"Björk ? Like thee Bjork Bjork?! O dlala tša manyalo?!!!!😳 not even shrooms could've made me dream this."

Other Briefly News stories about South African music going International

Many people felt extremely proud after a TikTok video of people in Germany enjoying amapiano in the club went viral.

South Africans were delighted by a video of an American who was thoroughly enjoying local music in a viral TikTok video.

People were in stitches over the clip of a group of Chinese dancers who showed people that they were well-versed in South African dances.

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Source: Briefly News