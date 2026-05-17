Rachel Kolisi shared a candidate update about how she is dealing with life as a divorced woman

The socialite was married to Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, and the split was a public one, with Rachel choosing to share candid experiences

On 16 March 2026, Rachel had a sit-down where she answered questions about her life post-divorce, and she addressed her continued usage of the Kolisi surname

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Rachel Kolisi discussed no longer being Siya Kolisi's life in a video. Image: @rachelkolisi / @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi set the record straight about retaining Siya Kolisi's last name in the past, but the question came up again in an interview. This time, she went into detail as she hit back at people criticising her for continuing to use the surname. Rachel made it clear that it was for her children, and this time she explained her plans for the surname in the future.

In a TikTok post by News24, Rachel Kolisi satisfied people's curiosity about how she's adjusting to no longer being Siya Kolisi's wife. She talked about a recent experience where she was at a supermarket and heard someone yelling, "Are you Siya Kolisi's wife? And she said this time she simply said no, which caused people in the room to erupt in cheers. When addressing her continued use of the surname, she reiterated that it was for the sake of stability to cushion the blow of constantly moving and having divorced parents. She added that people who keep using if you ever give up this earning should mind their own business, and she finds the fascination with her surname puzzling. Watch the video of Rachel explaining below:

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Rachel Kolisi's life after divorce

Menu people expressed their support for Rachel after she really heard her decision to keep Rachel Kolisi Many. Others found Rachel's decision to be relatable as she was acting in the best interest of her children. Read the comments below:

Rachel Kolisi insisted that she is proud to carry the Kolisi surname. Image: World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

kirstykym wondered:

"Why should she not have the same surname as the children she bore. I also wouldn't want to change my name from my children. It's also an administrative nightmare to travel, etc., when your kids don't have the same surname as their parents."

Ella added:

"No need to change the surname, my mum and dad divorced many years ago, my Dad passed away last year, my mum is still on his surname."

makalla sebua🇿🇦 added:

"Keep the surname🥺🥺🥺we still see and acknowledge her as Rachel kolisi, umakoti we country."

Wendy shared:

"I have been divorced for 13 years now, still have the same surname did not changed it back. My daughter carries the same surname; why change it so that society can approve?"

Bii added:

'My mum also kept her surname for us, the children. Now that we are graduates and one of us is married, I asked her if she would change it back and she honestly said she does miss her surname, but in hind sight she also said she'd rather settle for peace than the chaos that comes with keeping the surname just for her kids.

itsjustme said:

"Everyone saying that she'll be nothing without the surname... Not True. She is something. She's not keeping it to profit herself. My mom specifically kept her married surname so that it aligns with her children, to make all paperwork and documents easier, especially for travel purposes."

Rachel Kolisi gives her apron a makeover

Briefly News previously reported that author Rachel Kolisi proved that humour might be the best recipe for moving on. She took a cheeky swipe at her former marital status in a viral cooking video.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @rachelkolisi on 12 May 2026, where it gained traction as viewers flooded the comment section in support of moving from being Mrs Kolisi.

The mother-of-two shared her latest culinary adventure, a seafood potjie, at her home, but it was her attire that stole the show. Before getting to the stove, Rachel pulled out a denim apron that had 'Mrs Kolisi' embroidered on the front. With a playful smile, she took a black marker and drew a cross over the “r,” branding herself as Ms Kolisi.

Source: Briefly News