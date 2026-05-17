Nirvana Nokwe spoke out with serious allegations against fellow actor Bonko Khoza when they were working together on the production of Red Ink in 2023

The South African actress recently spoke out about the traumatising experience while working with the actor, well-known for his role in The Wife

Nirvana Nokwe's video explaining why shoes would no longer have a career in acting also surfaced following the public accusations against Bonko Khoza

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Nirvana Nokwe speaks out about her career plans after making sexual assault allegations against Bonko Khoza. Image: @nirvananokwe / @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe and Bonko Khoza's work on the series adaptation Red Ink took a dark turn with sexual assault allegations. South African singer and actress Nirvana Nokwe shared her data of mind after her alleged traumatising experience with Bonko Khoza. Her candid video that Nirvana Nokwe shared touched many people amid divided reactions to her claims against Bonko Khoza.

A video reposted by @showbiz_with_kgomotso circulating on social media is Nirvana announcing that she would not act anymore after being silenced by figureheads in the entertainment industry. The actress claimed that she was encouraged not to report Bonko Khoza because it would ruin her career. Nirvana Nokwe highlighted the exploitation she found she experienced as an actress, saying that she did not want to ever be told that her body is not her own. She was working in entertainment, which broke her, and she no longer wants her body to be a playground for showbiz. Nirvana admitted that her strong stance was specifically in relation to traditional media production, saying she would never appear in any again. Watch the video below:

Fans support Nirvana Nokwe

Many rallied behind Nirvana Nokwe after her candid video about no longer acting in South Africa. Fans complimented her talent and hoped she would return to the screen in a safer environment.

Nirvana Nokwe is active on the music scene. Image: @nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

MsMjoli said:

"This is such a deep and beautiful realisation, thank you for sharing 🌱"

st.zeee supported Nirvana:

"Sorry you went through that🥺and I believe you♥️"

MaNgcobo🇿🇦 commented:

"Chose yourself Queen❤️you are still young and you can pursue a different fulfilling career. Love & light."

Veroch was touched:

"Oh, Sana, the way I wanted to see your growth in the industry 💔 Recharge and change to other interests that truly make you happy. Sending strength to you and good luck with your future endeavours."

MosB wrote:

"But you’re an amazing actor sis wam! I just hope you find a safe production place in the industry."

SA rugby star in hot water

Briefly News previously reported that a talented player who is under the prominent Boland rugby club will appear before the Wellington Magistrate's Court on a rape charge. The athlete will apply for bail.

Reports from the Paarl Post say that the alleged rape took place on the weekend of Saturday, 25 April, before a rugby match in a car. The incident allegedly involved the rugby player, a student, and his friend, who has also been charged.

Briefly News reached out to the club the player is affiliated with, but had not received a response by the time of publication. The player was expected to play his final match for the team on Saturday (25 April) before moving to another club.

Source: Briefly News