A young lady in a TikTok video made people laugh after showing that she went to the woman, who had a blast at Oppi Platteland, a South African music concert

The woman posted a clip that left South Africans in stitches as she showed she was having the time of her life

The video of an inside look at a South African pop music event was a viral hit, as many were fascinated by her presence

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A woman posted a video showing others that she thoroughly enjoyed Afrikaans music. The woman was having a big jol at Oppi Platteland, and she posted a video while at the event in Pretoria.

A South African woman was at Oppi Platteland and went viral. Image: @thandistoltz

Source: Facebook

The video that the young lady posted on 11 May 2026 made the rounds on social media. Many viewers were also left in stitches over the clip showing a uniquely South African moment.

In a TikTok video by @thandistoltz, the young lady showed people the moment when she was singing along to a performance at Oppi Platteland. She passionately sang along as Brendan Peyper was performing his hit song, Toer Om Die Vloer. Watch the video of the young lady enjoying her time at the show below:

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SA amused by lady at Oppi Platteland

Many online users could see that the young lady had a blast at Oppi Platteland. Online users shared their thoughts on the Afrikaans music festival, and others shared their experience at similar events. Read the comments below:

Oppie Plattenland is an annual Afrikaans music festival. Image: @thandistoltz

Source: Facebook

❤<img src="calista_gm.jpg">❤ thought the concert looked fun:

"Take me with next time 😭😭 it’s been years vibing to Afrikaans music 😭"

An commented:

"Your vibe makes me actually want to listen to Afrikaans music 😅 well done Miss Ma’am."

Samantha Lamprecht wrote:

'"You didn't miss a beat or word nie hahahaha LOVE YOUR ENERGY. Have a blast darling be safe ne."

Miss J said:

"The last time I did that, I got an uncomfortable stare, I mean, very uncomfortable 😂 but that won't stop me from trying it again."

Zêlla said:

"Not a huge fan of BP, but you rock this song, met jou CokaCola in jou hande 🤩"

Kiara Deonarain confessed:

"I'm tired of lying, this is my music taste. "

Raye Cullingworth shared having a similar experience:

"Did people look at you the same way they did at me when I fan girled out at a Mafikizolo concert? 👌 I love impressing people 🥰"

NeoNthepha joked:

"I didn’t know they had One Direction over there by Nuit ver Nuit."

Eruschka Johnson was impressed:

"Okay kom ons wees beste maatjies ek wil saam sing man. (Let's be best friends, I want to sing along.)"

Other Briefly News stories about Afrikaans

People were amused by a man who posted a video of himself, and he delivered the instructions and recipe in Afrikaans.

South Africans appreciated seeing an Afrikaans man who was put on iZulu dance moves in a heartwarming video.

Online users were moved by a proudly South African moment of an Afrikaner man who started singing a Zulu gospel song.

Source: Briefly News