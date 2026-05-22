South Africa has been riddled with protests in 2026, and a TikTok video captured the moment around a building, causing destruction

The TikTok posted on 21 May 2026 proved that there were many protesters in a large crowd who were agitated

South Africans discussed the myriad of problems facing many citizens, which may be the cause of protests in the country

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Protesters were damaging property in a TikTok video. Image: @chef.preshy

Source: TikTok

A video of a group of people on the streets in May 2026 highlighted that some South Africans were at their wits' end. A lot of the protests in South Africa have been about immigrants, but many others were connected to unemployment. The behaviour of protesters left people speculating about the reason for their evident outrage.

In a video on TikTok by @chef.preshy, a large group of people gathered around a store. The group was clearly angry as they rattled the entrance, which was locked. Individuals in the mob were also wielding sticks and police soon intervened, trying to get control of the situation. Despite loud disagreement, no violence broke out even after the attempt to destroy property. Watch the video below:

Unemployment in South Africa worries viewers

Many people felt the people's anger over immigration and unemployment was justified. South Africans reflected on the rising unemployment rate, currently at 32.7%. The youth unemployment rate is 45.8% and is at 60.9& for those between the ages of 15-24. One of the most quoted sentiments behind xenophobic sentiments is competition for jobs. Read people's comments below:

South Africans argued that unemployment was the reason behind the crowd's anger. Image: Ron Lach / Pexels

Source: UGC

Diane Chetty was not impressed by the protesters:

"This was bad."

franco wrote:

"Jobless people, it is very, very bad. This kak is going on, nobody in the government came out to speak about this kak only, because they are all cowards scared of losing votes, then protect the right of democracy in South Africa."

cashmoneygh also assumed the people were angered by unemployment:

"Unemployment is a disease."

kenna user🇿🇦 agreed:

"Yes, that's why unemployment is taking matters to them hands."

Mish should have done more:

"The police are standing there. while they were breaking the door."

Sly187626 also agreed that the crowd committed a crime:

"Damage to property, they should be charged,:

Shivani said:

"Our very own SA citizens are ruining our kids' lives with illegal alcohol and drugs, but the government does this and all this to happen to innocent people who are trying to make a living."

syfo hoped as many people would show up to vote:

"He he stop ✋️I like it noma sesiyovota kmele kuphunywe kanje."

Other Briefly News stories about protests

Online users were divided over about foreign nationals who shared their pleas amid anti-foreigner protests in South Africa.

South Africans were amazed by people who decided to protest about their difficulty in finding jobs, which went viral as they made their way through town.

Online users were stunned by the chaos that erupted in the Eastern Cape after the alleged election of a Nigerian King in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News