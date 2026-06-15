DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— One of the Malawians who relocated to Sherwood Hall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, said he would return after the 30 June shutdown which March and March organised.

Malawians fled to Sherwood Hall in Durban amid threats of anti-immigration violence. Image: News24/7

Source: Facebook

Patriotic News posted a video of the Malawian on its @PatrioticMedia1 X account on 15 June 2026. The video was posted after over 2,000 Malawians fled to Sherwood Hall on the weekend of 13 and 14 June 2026. The group was expected to be repatriated to their home country following threats of violence from alleged anti-illegal immigration protesters.

Man says he’ll be back

The man answered a question from an individual asking him. The Malawian said that the would be back, and they’re waiting for 10 months to give South Africans the chance to fix the country.

“Once you’ve fixed the nation, we’ll come back. We’ll take the numbers of many people living in South Africa whom we’ll call. They’ll tell us if it is alright to return,” he said.

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When asked if he would return with proper documents, he respondeed:

“We will return with the proper documents. We’ve seen what the problem is. When we return, we will return with the right papers.”

View the video on X here:

Malawian man endorses Julius Malema

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Malawian man sang the praises of Economic Freedom

Fighters (EFF) in a video that went viral. The gent listed the leadership quality he believed the Red Berets leader embodied.

Source: Briefly News