Jayden Adams faced financial and personal struggles before his tragic suicide on Saturday

Conflict with girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf escalated over financial issues and personal tensions

Public memorials were held as condolences poured in from sports officials and the community

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Jayden Adams' father spoke about his son's final hours. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE—The father of Jayden Adams, Juanito, revealed that financial friction and personal grief burdened the Bafana Bafana midfielder before he took his own life on Saturday morning. He spoke after reports emerged detailing the circumstances surrounding the Mamelodi Sundowns player's sudden death in Cape Town.

According to Rapport, Adams had argued with his girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, over money spent during an outing at an Athlone nightclub. The argument continued further at his Cape Town apartment, where Adendorf was also unhappy about the arrival of his friends. His father stated that constant friction existed because Adams gave money to his parents and regularly supported Adendorf’s family, despite not having a background in managing millions.

Jayden Adams struggled with grief

Juanito said Adams was also struggling with the recent death of his grandmother, Marianna, and the stabbing of his teammate Oshwin Andries. Hours before his death, Adams called his father from the Bo-Kaap apartment, stating he could not take it anymore. Juanito immediately rushed from his Cloetesville home to the property and found that Adams had hanged himself in the bathroom floor area.

Western Cape Sport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie and SAFA president Danny Jordaan visited the family in Stellenbosch to deliver condolences, which included a message from President Cyril Ramaphosa. Two public memorial services were held for the footballer in the Stellenbosch town hall on Thursday, while his family chose not to comment.

Jayden Adams' final chat resurfaces

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the final moments of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, whose passing at the age of 25 has shocked the football community. His last private conversation with a close friend, shared on social media, reveals a routine check-in that now carries profound emotional weight in light of his untimely death.

Source: Briefly News