Jayden Adams and his girlfriend, Aqueelah Adendorf, reportedly had a heated argument in the hours before his death

Aqueelah Adendorf responded to the report by reposting a Bafana Bafana tribute to Adams on her Instagram Stories

The Adams family announced funeral details for the late Mamelodi Sundowns star

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Aqueelah Adendorf, the girlfriend and mother of Jayden Adams's child, has publicly disregarded a report alleging that she and the late Bafana Bafana midfielder had a serious argument in the final hours before his death.

On Sunday, 19 July, a publication claimed that Adams, 25, had a heated fight with Adendorf before he died in what is believed to have been a suicide.

The same report alleged that Jayden Adams had contacted his father shortly before his passing, expressing profound sadness and distress. The claims quickly spread across social media, stoking speculation about the nature of the couple's relationship.

Aqueelah's Response to the Allegations

Rather than addressing the report directly, Adendorf reposted a Bafana Bafana tribute to Adams on her Instagram Stories. The clip showed Adams in a South Africa jersey, representing the nation at the FIFA World Cup, where Bafana Bafana reached the Round of 32.

She captioned the post: "Forever, like you promised."

Adendorf and Adams had been together since 2021 and share a child. Her tribute appeared the day after news of his passing broke, and her decision to repost official content from the national team in the face of the circulating allegations was widely noted.

Funeral Arrangements Confirmed

The Adams family has confirmed that the funeral service will be held on Saturday, 25 July 2026, at the Fountain of Life Church in Stellenbosch.

It remains unclear whether members of the public will be permitted to attend or whether the service will be livestreamed.

Source: Briefly News