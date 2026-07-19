Football analyst Themba Modise has called on the agent of Bafana Bafana midfielder Mbekezeli Mbokazi to act swiftly in securing the player's future, following what many have described as a breakthrough World Cup campaign for the South African international.

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Modise argued that Mbokazi's performance at the tournament has created a rare window of opportunity that his representative must not allow to close.

**Europe Beckons for Mbokazi**

"Mbokazi had an amazing tournament at the World Cup and his agent must ride on that wave and find solution to his future now that he is talk of the town. It is a perfect time for him to move to Europe," Modise said.

The analyst's remarks reflect a broader belief within South African football circles that the midfielder's displays on the global stage have raised his profile significantly, putting him in a position few local players reach.

Modise's message to Mbokazi's camp was direct: momentum built during a major tournament fades quickly, and the time to leverage that visibility is now, not after the spotlight has moved on.

Whether Mbokazi's agent has already received concrete interest from European clubs has not been confirmed, but Modise's assessment is that the groundwork must be laid immediately while the player remains a talking point across the football world.

Source: Briefly News